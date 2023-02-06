Davyd Arakhamia, one of the leaders of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s party, said on Sunday that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov would be removed from his post. His place will be taken by Kyrylo Budanov, the current head of military intelligence. Arakhamia did not give reasons for the decision. In recent weeks, many prominent members of the Ukrainian government had resigned due to allegations of corruption, one of which had concerned the Ministry of Defence.

The allegations concerned the deputy defense minister, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, accused of having paid excessive amounts for food supplies destined for the army: Reznikov is not currently accused of anything and Arakhamia has not linked his removal from office to scandals in course. You also let it be known that Reznikov will be assigned to a new ministry, without specifying which one: Reznikov said however in ainterview that he won’t accept the job because it doesn’t match his skills.

– Read also: The many resignations in the Ukrainian government