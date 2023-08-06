Ukrainian President Zelensky Appeals to Latin America for Help Against Russian “Colonialism”

Title: Ukrainian President Calls for Latin American Support in Fight Against Russian “Colonialism”

Subtitle: Volodimir Zelensky urges Latin American leaders to provide humanitarian and political aid to counter Russian extraction of resources from occupied Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky has reached out to the leaders and citizens of Latin America, appealing for their assistance in Ukraine’s ongoing battle against Russian “colonialism.” In an exclusive interview with EFE and several Latin American media outlets, Zelensky shed light on the enormous natural resource extraction being carried out by Russia in occupied Ukrainian territories, severely affecting the country’s economy.

Highlighting Russia’s exploitation of grain and other agricultural products, Zelensky called upon Latin American nations to exhibit solidarity and utilize their experience with colonialism to support Ukraine. He emphasized the grave consequences of colonialism and stressed the urgency for assistance.

Zelensky further underscored the destruction of the Azovstal steelworks and a significant portion of Ukraine’s steel industry in the occupied city of Mariupol. Consequently, Ukraine has been forced to curtail its exports of crucial raw materials. With a rhetorical question aimed at highlighting Russia’s actions, Zelensky asked, “Who controls the mines in Donbas?” This region, rich in coal and partially occupied by Russia since 2014, has suffered extensive economic devastation due to the large-scale invasion.

Recognizing that not all countries can support Ukraine with arms, Zelensky appealed to Latin American governments to assist in any way possible, particularly in the humanitarian field. Expressing his interest in convening a summit with Latin American leaders, he invited them to back the Ukrainian Peace Formula, either in its entirety or in any of its ten key points. The Peace Formula proposes a roadmap for the cessation of hostilities, with the withdrawal of Russian troops being a crucial precondition.

Zelensky also expressed keen interest in Latin American countries sharing their expertise in solving various problems, such as minefield clearance, city rebuilding, and combating food insecurity. Earlier this year, Zelensky’s administration prioritized strengthening ties with Latin America to counter Russian influence in the region. However, no meetings with Latin American leaders have materialized so far.

It is worth noting that the influential left-wing governments governing several Latin American countries have been characterized by their skepticism towards the United States, a significant ally of Ukraine. These governments have often aligned themselves with Russia’s discourse against Western colonialism.

During the interview, organized by the Center for Transatlantic Dialogue of Ukraine, media representatives from Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, and Chile had the opportunity to engage with President Zelensky.

As Ukraine continues its struggle against Russian “colonialism” and economic exploitation, Zelensky’s plea for Latin American support underscores the need for international solidarity in safeguarding Ukraine’s sovereignty and prosperity.

