Ukrainian President Zelensky Visits Troops in Bakhmut as Ukraine Makes Gains on Eastern Front

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky visited troops leading a counter-offensive into the war-torn city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine. The visit came as Ukraine claimed its troops had recaptured more territory on the eastern front. During the visit, Zelensky met with commanders and soldiers, discussing the operational situation and the needs of the units. He examined maps and listened to reports, promising to address the issues raised at the General Staff meeting. Bakhmut, once home to 70,000 people, had been captured by Russian forces earlier this summer after intense fighting. Ukrainian troops have been carrying out a flanking assault on the city, now reduced to ruins. Zelensky presented medals to the troops, including the “Hero of Ukraine” medal to an officer involved in the defense of Mariupol. The visit comes after the dismissal of the Ukrainian defense minister and as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive against Russian forces. Despite the heavily fortified positions, Ukrainian forces have made progress near the southern cities of Novodanylivka and Novoprokopivka and have recaptured three square kilometers near Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces claim that the enemy in the south is suffering significant losses of personnel, weapons, and equipment. Ukraine has acknowledged the challenges of the battles against Russia’s defensive lines, which include kilometer-deep trenches and minefields. In a recent development, Zelensky announced the replacement of Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, calling for new approaches in the fight against Russia’s aggression. Rustem Umerov was appointed as the new defense minister.

