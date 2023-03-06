Chinanews.com, March 6th, comprehensive foreign media reports, recently, the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton (LV for short) was once again involved in controversy because it was accused of using elements related to Russia in its advertisements.

Image source: screenshot of LV official social media account

According to TASS news agency, recently, LV released an advertisement, in which the flag with three colors of blue, white and red flutters in the wind, and a black symbol “V” is also printed on it.

In this regard, some netizens believe that the elements in this video remind people of the Russian flag, which is a manifestation of “LV supports Russia”. Podolyak, an adviser to the chief of the Ukrainian President’s Office, also expressed similar criticism on social media.

“An elite fashion house focused on Russian upstarts decided to openly play with symbols associated with the conflict,” Podoliak said. “Luxury soaked in blood smells better, doesn’t it, Louis Vuitton?”

For Podoliak’s statement, some netizens agreed, leaving messages calling for “boycott of LV” and “too shameful”.

Image source: Netizen social media screenshot

However, some netizens believe that the color of the flag in the advertisement should come from the French flag, and the symbol “V” is related to the English name “Louis Vuitton” of LV.

Regarding this news, some Russian netizens commented that unexpectedly, “people will be hysterical about the three colors (laughing and crying expressions)”

Some netizens joked, “I really want to spend money on LV for the first time.”

Previously, in March 2022, the Russian satellite network had noticed that the letter “Z” was suspected to appear on LV’s jewelry, which also caused dissatisfaction among some netizens, accusing LV of “supporting Russia” because of Russia’s military actions against Ukraine. Among them, the “Z” pattern also appeared on Russian military vehicles.

Original title: LV commercials were criticized by Ukrainian netizens: they were hysterical because of three colors

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin