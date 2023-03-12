Hell of Bakhmut continues to reap victims, at the center of a crucial battle in the clash between Russia and Ukraine in Donetsk. Kiev fighters tell that civilian bodies lie on the streets of Bakhmut, unable to recover them due to the intensity of the battle raging in the city. Speaking to Sky News, Khalid Makiazhopart of a Chechen battalion supporting Ukraine, described a landscape of utter devastation, constant artillery barrages and “chaotic bombing“. According to Makiazho, the remaining civilians take refuge in the basements. “There are still people in the city, some are very old, they are there too civilian corpseswe are trying to recover the bodies but there is no way to reach them”.

For the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, giving in is not an option, the defense will continue. Otherwise, Russia “would continue its offensive against Chasiv Yar, so every city behind Bakhmut could suffer the same fate,” he explained, comparing the city’s defense to that of a house against an intruder who tries to kill its inhabitants and take away everything they own. Thus, in the battle the death toll between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers rises: in just 24 hours hundreds have fallen, according to both sides, with Kiev repelling the attacks while the river Bakhmutka, which cuts the city in two, now marks the new front line. “In less than a week – since March 6 – in Bakhmut’s sector alone Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate more than 1,100 enemy soldiers, which are irreversible losses of Russia near Bakhmut,” the Ukrainian president said Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech, adding that the Russians recorded “at least 1,500” wounded so as to be “incompatible with the continuation of the fighting. In addition, dozens of units of enemy equipment were destroyed and more than ten Russian ammunition depots were burned.

Meanwhile, the bombings continue that affect civilians throughout the country. According to pro-Russians, a Ukrainian attack on a bus stop at Perevalskin the Lugansk region, killed three people, including a 17-year-old boy, as Ukrainian forces accuse the Russians of carrying out 48 attacks against civilians in the last 24 hours, killing two people and injuring four others in Donetsk. With war raging, munitions remain Kiev’s ‘number one problem’, according to foreign minister Dmytro Kulebawhich in an interview with German picture on sunday he urged German manufacturers to speed up deliveries of military supplies needed to defend the country, while Ukraine prepares for a counter-offensive in the east to free the territories invaded by Russia. According to the minister, the Munich Security Conference In February, German arms manufacturers had reassured him that ammunition deliveries were ready, pending government signing of contracts. A different matter concerns the fighter jets, much desired by Kiev to give a further twist to the conflict. For Kuleba, the West and especially Germany should start training Ukrainians to fly modern fighter planes. But delivery of Western jets is not forthcoming.

Meanwhile in Russia a group of wives and mothers asked the President Vladimir Putin to stop send their husbands and sons “to the slaughter” forcing them to join strike groups without proper training or supplies. In a video shared by the independent Russian channel Telegram Sota, reports the Cnnthe women said their loved ones were “forced to join assault groups” in early March despite having just four days of training. “Our mobilized are sent like lambs to the slaughter to storm the fortified areas,” says a woman in the recording, “we ask you to withdraw our men from the line of contact and supply the artillerymen with artillery and ammunition”.