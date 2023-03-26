Ukrainian soldiers are perfecting the art of camouflage.

Izvor: Twitter/printscreen

In the midst of a brutal war in Ukraine, Kiev’s soldiers are preparing for the continuation of the conflict, perfecting the art of camouflage. Ukrainian soldiers hide among the trees and in the grass, covered from head to toe in leaves, remaining incredibly still so that the enemy does not see them.

The country’s military uses foliage to cover its contours and protect itself from Russians trying to determine their location.

“Can you spot the soldiers? And if so, how well did you manage to find them?”, this video of the soldiers during their training was posted on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, who praised the soldiers for their excellent camouflage execution.

Gerashchenko added that he is “very grateful to everyone who strengthens our military capacities”. Ten soldiers are hidden in this video clip.

