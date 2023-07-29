Home » Ukrainian soldiers tell about their life before the war- TV Courier
Ukrainian soldiers tell about their life before the war

Ukrainian soldiers tell about their life before the war

In a video the stories of men and women forced to enlist to defend their country

The war in Ukraine it has turned the lives of millions of people upside down. A video is circulating on social media in which several Ukrainian soldiers – men and women – tell what their life was like before that fateful February 24, 2022, when Russia decided to invade their country. Bartenders, teachers, miners, students, architects… Kiev’s army is not made up only of career soldiers, but of many civilians forced to take up a rifle or mount a tank to defend their homeland and their families . (LaPresse)

July 29, 2023 – Updated July 29, 2023, 7:52 PM

