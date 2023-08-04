Ukrainian Unmanned Ship Attacks Novorossiysk Port, Damages Russian Warship

August 4, 2022

KYIV – Ukrainian media reported on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Security Service and the Ukrainian Navy executed a successful attack on the Russian port of Novorossiysk using unmanned ships. The attack resulted in severe damage to the Russian landing ship named “Olenegorsky Gornyak”, rendering it unable to carry out any further combat missions.

The incident was captured in a video released by the Ukrainian media. The footage shows an unmanned ship, armed with 450 kilograms of explosives, launching an attack on a Russian warship.

Confirming the attack, the Russian Ministry of Defense had earlier reported that in the early morning of August 4th, the Ukrainian side deployed two unmanned ships in an attempt to attack a naval base situated in Novorossiysk, a city located on the Russian Black Sea coast.

This escalation of tensions between Ukraine and Russia has raised concerns about the potential for further conflict. Experts warn that the use of unmanned ships in warfare could set a dangerous precedent and further complicate the already volatile situation in the region.

The Ukrainian government has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, Russia has condemned the attack, describing it as an act of aggression that undermines the ongoing peace talks and bilateral ceasefires.

The international community has largely urged both sides to exercise restraint and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The United Nations Security Council is expected to address the issue in an emergency meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The situation remains highly fluid, and the potential consequences of this attack on already strained Russo-Ukrainian relations are yet to be determined.

