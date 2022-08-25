4 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/200B/production/_126430280_agd-444.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image caption, Alexander Dugin is called “Putin’s brain”

A car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow has brought the controversial Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin back into the international media spotlight in recent days – even though it was his daughter Dugina.

Alexander Dugin, widely regarded as an ultra-nationalist, is also believed to have close ties to Putin and was likely the intended target of the bombing.

Although Russian security services have accused Ukrainian secret services of the bombing, Ukrainian officials have vehemently denied any involvement.

Dugin’s name has been labeled by many people: Russian philosopher, ultra-nationalist intellectual, Putin ally, think tank, “Putin brain”, and the most intriguing thing is that in 2014, he said that the language Ukraine will explode The words of war.

So, who exactly is Dukin? How to become “Putin’s brain”? Why has his idea of ​​splitting China as a buffer zone for the Great Russian Empire changed in recent years?

rebellious by nature

Alexander Dugin was born in Moscow in 1962 to an alleged major officer of the Soviet Red Army’s military intelligence service, the mother of a doctor.

He studied at the Moscow Aviation Institute, was expelled, worked as a street cleaner, and used a fake library card to read and study in the Lenin Library.

Charles Clover, a former Financial Times correspondent station chief in Moscow, said in “Black Wind and White Snow: The Rise of a New Russian Nationalism” that Dugin’s father left when his son was three years old His mother, although there was little contact between father and son later, his father seems to have played an important role in his life, and it is said that his son has repeatedly rescued him after getting into trouble. See also Germany's new crown incidence rate hits a new high, Berlin and other states tighten epidemic prevention measures

He wrote: “Dugin was vague about his father’s occupation in various interviews. He told me and others that Gary was a General in Military Intelligence (GRU). But when pressed, he admitted that he actually I don’t know what I did.”

“Dugin’s friends insisted that his father must have been someone of status within the Soviet system. First, the family had the symbols of status and prestige — a nice villa, relatives with a nice villa, and priority opportunities. “

Dugin studied foreign languages ​​and history, and translated a number of philosophical and geopolitical works into Russian.

news/240/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/15221/production/_126416568_eb7eb485-7048-4e51-9f78-a4926d765567.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,COURTESY ALEXANDER DUGIN image caption, Alexander Dugin believes Ukrainian separatist activity has rekindled what he describes as ‘the Russian spirit’

longtime opposition

Dugin, 60, the founder of the Eurasian movement in Russia, is considered popular among hawkish Russian elites. He has long advocated the creation of a vast new Russian empire, encompassing all Russian-speaking regions and other territories, with the hope of incorporating Ukraine into the empire.

In his youth, Dugin was a political dissident, opposed to communism, and in the late 1980s began to associate closely with then far-right groups in Russia, and as an intellectual and activist, he approached the New Right in Europe.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Dugin co-founded the National Bolshevik Party (NBP) with Edward Limonov, espousing National Bolshevism, and Dugin was the party’s chief thinker. In 1998, he withdrew from the party because his differences with Limonov could not be reconciled. In 2007, NBP was banned by the authorities as an “extremist organization”. See also The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the medical alert has been raised to the highest level!WHO warns: Deaths will continue to climb - Xinhua English.news.cn

Dugin had long been in contact with prominent opposition figure Alexander Prokhanov, and many of Dugin’s early articles were published in the newspapers Prokhanov edited, Den (The Day) and Zavtra ( “Tomorrow”).

In 1997, Dugin published The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitics Future of Russia, a comprehensive exposition of his worldview, calling for Russia to rebuild its influence through alliances and conquests, And challenge the “Atlantic Empire” headed by the United States.

In the book, Dugin lashes out at U.S. influence in Eurasia, calls on Russia to re-establish its own authority in the region, and advocates splitting the territories of other nations.

Reuters said the book was on the military’s reading list, but there was no indication that Dugin had any direct influence on Russia’s foreign policy.

The extent of Dugin’s influence on the Russian government and President Putin is still up for debate. Some Russia observers assert his influence is large, and many say it is minimal. He has no official relationship with the Kremlin.

Some scholars pointed out that he has no official relationship with the Kremlin. The so-called “Putin’s brain” and the think tank that influences Russia’s foreign policy decisions are only misinterpreted by some media. Some analysts believe that Dukin’s influence on the Kremlin is limited and exaggerated. And one of the reasons for this is the strong correlation between his writings and writings and Russian foreign policy, which is impressive.

George Barros, an academic in Washington and an expert on Ukraine and Russia, wrote in 2019 that he believes that the West has overestimated Dugin’s influence in Russian political life and ideology. See also Afghanistan: Massoud, we will never give up the fight

news/240/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/BC4B/production/_126430284_4f792d7a-a9a2-4819-b4c1-223d9531f74a.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image caption, In 2016, Dugin gave an interview to the BBC on his own TV station near the Kremlin.He said the so-called truth is really a question of whether or not to believe

Politician

The publication of “The Fundamentals of Geopolitics” boosted his popularity in politics.

Ingram wrote: “Since Vladimir Putin ascended the Russian presidency, Dukin’s popularity has grown, and Russia’s official Eurasian orientation has been cemented … The theory that asserts Russia’s great power status has not only become acceptable, but has become a real part of official discourse, and the opposition finds much to commend in Putin’s platform.”

Dugin, a former adviser to State Duma Speaker Gennady Seleznev and key member of the ruling United Russia party Sergey Naryshkin, has served as director of the Center for Geopolitics, and his remarks are often echoed by Putin. Quoted from the website of consultant Gleb Pavlovksy.

In 2005, he founded the Eurasian Party with the future of the Eurasian continent as its core concept, diametrically opposed to Western ideology, and briefly served as editor-in-chief of Tsargrad TV, a pro-Kremlin Orthodox channel launched in 2015. The channel’s boss, businessman Konstantin Malofeev, who was sanctioned by the US and EU in 2014 for financing pro-Russian separatists in Ukraine, denies the allegations.

From 2009 to 2014, he was head of the Department of Sociology of International Relations at Moscow State University, before being fired after his comments on the conflict in Ukraine sparked a backlash.

The United States imposed sanctions on Dugin in 2015, citing “responsibility for actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine”.

His Eurasian Youth League actively recruited individuals with military and combat experience to fight for the “Donetsk People’s Republic” in eastern Ukraine; the “geopolitical” website he controls is “Russian ultra-nationalist,” a U.S. Treasury statement said. platform for disinformation and propaganda aimed at Western and other audiences.”

Dugin disputed that, saying it was a sanction for “intellectual activity that does not violate the law.”

Your device does not support playback of multimedia materials video caption, Dukina Memorial Service (English subtitles)

Changing attitudes towards China

After Du Jin’s daughter, Du Jinna, was killed, Yu Liang, assistant to the dean of the China Institute of Fudan University in Shanghai, wrote a condolence article on August 23, 2022, beginning with the words, “A friend’s daughter was killed.” In this paper, I differentiate and analyze Du Jin’s thought and theory, and also refute some criticisms against Du Jin.

Yu Liang wrote in the article: “Du Jin has fundamentally been a supporter of China‘s reunification in recent years, a supporter of China‘s resistance to the oppression of the US imperialists, abandoning his past separatist ideology of ‘Central Asia buffer zone’ and firmly supporting China‘s Xinjiang Governance and the Belt and Road Vision”.

“Dukin is the epitome of an intellectual who was looking for a way out during the chaotic period in Russia in the 1990s. His thoughts are chaotic, but he is constantly working hard to keep pace with the times. He has academic attainments and high literary and artistic accomplishments. The key is seriousness. We do not agree with some of his ideas, but this does not prevent serious people from seeking common ground while reserving differences, maintaining rational exchanges, and conducting sincere cooperation in the face of pressing big issues.”

In 2014, Dukin lost ground in Russian politics, but found a way out in China. In 2018, Zhang Weiwei, Dean of the China Institute of Fudan University, hired him as a senior researcher. Since then, his attitude towards China has changed drastically, and he has made clear his support for the Sino-Russian alliance and China‘s “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

In his early works on geopolitical theory, Dukin advocated splitting China in order to achieve the goal of defusing China‘s threat, using Tibet, Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Northeast China as security buffer zones, which should be included in Russia’s sphere of influence.

Therefore, it is not surprising that he was denounced in China as an anti-China element trying to split China. Many people were quite dissatisfied with hiring him to work in Fudan, believing that just because he was staunchly anti-American did not mean that he was not hostile to China. After he adjusted his theory and no longer regarded China as a threat to Russia, Chinese public opinion became less hostile to him, and even praised him.

news/240/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> news/240/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/6E2B/production/_126430282_8de7bd32-e890-4d0e-873b-875c6cf1f115.jpg 800w” type=”image/jpeg” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/> image source,Reuters image caption, Tanks on the border between Russia and Ukraine, April 2014

In a July 2014 BBC television interview, Dugin asserted that war between Russia and Ukraine “is inevitable” and called on President Putin to intervene militarily in eastern Ukraine “to save Russia’s moral authority”.

At the heart of his geopolitical theory is that Russia is on a mission to challenge American domination of the world with the help of Iran and the Eurosceptic parties currently on the rise in Europe.

He has been labelled the brains behind President Putin’s popular annexation of Crimea.

The next step, he declared, was a military intervention in eastern Ukraine, which he often referred to as Novorossiya (New Russia). President Putin has also used the name.

His views have not changed, but the attitudes of those in power toward his views may be changing, he said.

In 2014, Russia annexed Crimea, the same year Dugin lost his university teaching position.

Dugin believes that the separatist struggle in eastern Ukraine has reawakened the “spirit of Russia”, which he calls the “Russian Spring.”

A symbol of this spirit was the rebel commander Igor Strelkov, who had the support of Dukin, who was often in contact with Donetsk fighters.

Alexander Dugin had called for the annexation of Crimea as early as 2008 during Russia’s war with Georgia.

He traveled to the disputed region of South Ossetia, where he also posed for a photo with a rocket launcher.

His daughter, Dukina, who had spoken out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was sanctioned in July for “frequent and high-profile publication of false information about Ukraine”.

In 2014, a video circulated online showed Dugin saying in Russian: “I don’t think there’s anything else to say about killing, killing, killing (Ukrainians).” The remarks angered many Ukrainians.

After Dukina was killed, Dukina’s friend Konstantin Malofeev released a statement on social media on his behalf, calling the car bomb “an act of terror by the Nazi regime in Ukraine”. The Ukrainian side scoffed at the accusation and categorically denied it.