A Ukrainian woman residing in Veneto for 14 years, Marianna Triasko, 37, allegedly died in combat in her own country. She reports it there Tgr Rai of Veneto. The woman, originally from Ivano-Frankivsk, resided in Villorba (Treviso), was married to an Italian and had a 10-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. When the conflict started, she returned to Ukraine.

The former mayor of Villorba Marco Serena, contacted by ANSA, confirmed that the woman appears to reside with her family in the Treviso municipality, and is an Italian citizen.

There is little evidence of his life in the town, which is located on the northern outskirts of Treviso.