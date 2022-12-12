Home World UK’s new realpolitik: ‘Old allies are no longer enough’
World

UK’s new realpolitik: ‘Old allies are no longer enough’

by admin
UK’s new realpolitik: ‘Old allies are no longer enough’

LONDON. Welcome to the new realpolitik of UK foreign policy. The world is changing, it is moving towards the East and South of the globe, China and Russia want to expand their influence more and more and for this, according to the British Foreign Minister James Cleverly, We must change. And that is: “To get out of the comfort blanket”, i.e. from the “protected zone” of the historic international, Atlantic and European allies.

See also  Germany, the Greens have chosen: it will be the former diving champion Annalena Baerbock to run for the chancellery

You may also like

How the Irish defend themselves from expensive energy...

Corruption Qatar, the houses of Antonio Panzeri and...

Eva Kaili, who is the vice president of...

Qatargate, the media estimate 750,000 cash seized in...

In Britain, three children have died after falling...

Peru, two dead in clashes after the dismissal...

Iranian authorities release photos of execution of protester...

West Bank, 16-year-old Palestinian killed on the terrace...

Snow in London, today the city is completely...

New Zealand, the “machine” that runs on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy