Ultralight crashes, Frecce Tricolori pilot dies

A pilot of the Frecce tricolori is one of the two victims who died charred in the accident involving an ultralight aircraft that crashed yesterday, Saturday 29 April 2023, around 18:30, on Monte Musi, in the upper Val Torre, in the Lusevera area .

We are talking about Pony 5 of the National Aerobatic Team, Captain Alessio Ghersi, 34 years old, from Domodossola. The person who was with him, also deceased, is a relative of his, Sante Ciaccia, from Milan. The recognition of the victims took place late last night.

Around 18:30 some witnesses saw the aircraft crash in Plan de Tapou, just over 800 meters above sea level, wrapped in a cloud of smoke released after a flame or an explosion. The aircraft, a Pioneer 300 registration number I-8548 of Alpi Aviation, had taken off from Campoformido shortly before for a sightseeing tour.

The bodies were taken downstream after the magistrate’s authorization. The remains of the aircraft have been impounded.

The Air Force has decided to cancel the traditional May Day demonstration at the Rivolto base, which marks the opening of the aerobatic season.

The Air Force expressed condolences, “joined the pain of the family members” and spoke of a “tragic accident”.

The Chief of Staff of the Air Force, general of the air team Luca

Goretti – reported the Air Force – “on behalf of the entire Armed Forces is clinging to his wife and their two children in this moment of profound pain”.

WHO WAS

Captain Ghersi, 34, originally from Domodossola, currently held the position of 2nd right wingman, Pony 5, within the formation of the Frecce Tricolori. He had entered the Air Force in 2007 with the Ibis V Course of the Air Force Academy. After flying school he was assigned to the 4th Wing of Grosseto, where he obtained the qualification of combat ready pilot on the Eurofighter aircraft, carrying out air defense activities both nationally and in NATO missions. Subsequently selected for the Frecce Tricolori, he would soon take part in his fifth acrobatic season with the National Acrobatic Team.

(Photo: Air Force)