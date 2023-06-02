Uma Nova Vida premieres on HBO and Discovery+ – MONDO MODA

the documentary series Trans Twins: A New Life follows the lives of 21-year-old Brazilian sisters, Mayla and Sofia, the first twins to perform sex reassignment surgery together globally and the youngest people in Brazil to undergo the procedure, premieres this Wednesday, June 1, on HBO Max and on Discovery+.

The national production celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride month with six episodes, the first three available at the premiere and the last on the following Thursday. In the production, we follow the reunion of Mayla and Sofia who are going to enjoy vacations, see old friends and face new challenges.

In 2021, aged 19, the sisters performed sex reassignment surgery together at a clinic in Blumenau and are now facing the challenges of a new life. Mayla lives in Buenos Aires, where she is studying medicine, and Sofia lives in Franca, in the interior of São Paulo, where she is studying engineering.

Conflicts, choices, love, fulfilling dreams and the day-to-day struggle for recognition and against prejudice are some of the topics covered in the reality show.

The series is a production of Warner Bros. Discovery carried out by Endemol Shine Brasil. Directed by Rico Perez, Carmen Santiago is the executive producer of the project. Adriana Cechetti and Marina Pedral are in charge of production for Warner Bros Discovery, Lara Kaletrianos is responsible for general production and Nani Freitas is executive producer for Endemol Shine Brasil.

