Home World Umberto Tozzi, in Noto the third date in Sicily of “Gloria Forever”
World

Umberto Tozzi, in Noto the third date in Sicily of “Gloria Forever”

by admin
Umberto Tozzi, in Noto the third date in Sicily of “Gloria Forever”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​24 seconds ago

UMBERTO TOZZI announces today the third concert in Sicily, of the new summer tour in Sicily of “GLORIA FOREVER”: 18 AUGUST NOTO (SR) – CATHEDRAL STAIRS at 21.00, guest of the review “Le Scale della musica – Noto Estate 2023”, promoted from the Municipality…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Umberto Tozzi, in Noto the third date in Sicily of “Gloria Forever” appeared 24 seconds ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The People's Daily Overseas Edition published the speech of Representative Leng Xiaoyan: Practical facts benefit the people's livelihood, and the truth warms the hearts of the people

You may also like

So the US is also spying on our...

The UN has asked its Afghan employees not...

Macron corrects the shot: ‘Use our allies, we...

Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen: “Irresponsible behavior from China”

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev: ‘Ready for new attack...

Injured by tiktok challenge blood money | Info

two videos from the Italian Xbox Series X...

Biden expected in Northern Ireland for the 25th...

Mina Pošarac suffers from a rare tumor on...

Spain, gang rape: two 14 year olds report...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy