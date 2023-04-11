by blogsicilia.it – ​​24 seconds ago

UMBERTO TOZZI announces today the third concert in Sicily, of the new summer tour in Sicily of “GLORIA FOREVER”: 18 AUGUST NOTO (SR) – CATHEDRAL STAIRS at 21.00, guest of the review “Le Scale della musica – Noto Estate 2023”, promoted from the Municipality…

