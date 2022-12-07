The United Nations Biodiversity Summit (Cop15) opened today in Montreal, Canada, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calling for peace with nature and the adoption of a new Global Framework Convention on Biodiversity.

The United Nations Biodiversity Conference is held today in Montreal, Canada. Politicians, scientists and activists from nearly 200 countries are gathering for a two-week summit hoping to strike a landmark international agreement to save nature.

UN Secretary-General Guterres warned at the opening ceremony that the economic development of human society has become a weapon of mass destruction for animals, plants and nature. A deal to protect global biodiversity in order to achieve the goal of making the world more “natural” by 2030, and time is running out.

The main goal of this summit is that currently only 17% of land and 10% of ocean areas are protected, but the conference hopes that countries can expand this protection area to 30% by 2030.

The framework proposed by the meeting of the parties to discuss the protection of natural and energy needs for human survival includes reducing the use of pesticides in half, eliminating plastic waste pollution, and canceling billions of dollars in government subsidies that may damage the environment, and restoring degraded ecosystems.

As early as the 1995 Earth Summit in Brazil, the “United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity” was reached. The new “Global Biodiversity Framework Agreement” expected to be reached this time is regarded as the “Paris Climate Agreement” in the natural field.

Due to the new crown epidemic, the current United Nations Biodiversity Summit was postponed for 3 years.

In addition, on the issue of ecological environment protection, there are also major differences such as the global North-South gap. Many developing countries hope that rich developed countries can provide more funds to promote the protection of biodiversity.