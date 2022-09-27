UN chief urges all means to end nuclear threat

Xinhua News Agency, United Nations, September 26 (Reporter Mao Lei) The United Nations General Assembly held a high-level meeting to commemorate the “International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons” on the 26th. In his speech, UN Secretary-General Guterres urged all means to eliminate the nuclear threat.

Guterres stressed that the elimination of nuclear weapons would be the greatest gift that can be given to future generations. There can be no peace, confidence and a sustainable future without the elimination of nuclear weapons.

On September 26, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (front left) delivered a speech at a high-level meeting to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Ying

Guterres said that the tenth review conference of the NPT in August this year failed to reach an agreement on an outcome document. While this result is disappointing, the international community should not give up its efforts. He urged countries to use all means including dialogue, diplomacy and negotiation to ease tensions, reduce related risks and eliminate nuclear threats.

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution in December 2013, proclaiming September 26 every year as the “International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons”, which aims to remind the threat of nuclear weapons to mankind and the need for the complete elimination of nuclear weapons.