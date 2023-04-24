UN, Guterres: “Moscow violates the law in Ukraine”. Lavrov counterattacks: “And the USA in Iraq? No more double standards”

A direct attack on Mosca during the UN Security Council, where the Secretary General of United Nations addresses the Russian foreign minister who presides over it, Sergey Lavrovto condemn the war that the Kremlin has unleashed against Kiev. “The Russian invasion of Ukraine, in violation of the Carta Him and international law, is causing huge sufferings and devastation to the country and the people,” he said Anthony Guterres to the Security Council presided over by Lavrov. “The system versatile – he added – is subjected to the greatest tension since the creation of the UN. The tensions between the major powers are at an all-time high, and so are the risks conflict. These challenges global can only be resolved with compliance with the international law”.

But to answer him is directly Lavrov which, at the reference of Guterres of the war in Ukraine contrasts “the American invasion of Iraq”, which “was a flagrant violation of the Carta Himas well as that of the Libya and former Soviet republics”, he said, asking to “abandon i doubles standard“. The Minister of Russian Foreign he then attacked “gli United States and their allies” who “have worked hard to undermine the multilateralism in the region ofIndo-Pacificwhere an open system of cooperation economic and security around the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)”. “With the presentation of the Indo-Pacific Strategy, Washington decided to break this established architecture,” he added. Going back to Ukraine, Lavrov defended the invasion and underlined that the “special military operation” serves to “eradicate the threats to our safety”. So he accused the regime of Kiev to introduce “Nazi practices” into Ukraine and to destroy the traditions religious.

The hypothesis of a meeting with the American government – Lavrov got to New York – for the first time in the United States since the invasion of Ukraine began – ahead of today’s and tomorrow’s sessions of the UN Security Council. And the meeting with the secretary general is scheduled for today Guterres. Lavrov invited top diplomats from several countries, including the US Secretary of State Antony Blinkto participate in the sessions of the Council chaired by the Russia. According to Russian Foreign Minister, Mosca is ready to consider a meeting with The blink and would not refuse serious proposals of dialogue on the American side. However, before the departure of the Russian delegation to New York, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov he stated that there were no plans yet for such a meeting and that his possibility “would be determined based on the circumstances“.

La crisi in Sudan – Guterresduring his speech, he then also addressed the violence which these days are overwhelming the Sudan. The UN secretary, in addition to hoping for an end to the clashes, fears that the risk is “a catastrophic internal conflagration that could engulf the entire region and beyond”. While ensuring that the UN will not abandon Khartoumasked members of the Security Council to “exercise maximum leverage with the parties to put an end to the violence, restore order and resume the path of democratic transition. We must do everything in our power to pull Sudan from the edge of the abyss”. Guterres he then “strongly condemned the indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, including health facilities” and asked the parties involved in the conflict “to interrupt combat operations in densely populated areas and to allow humanitarian aid operations without obstacles”, he underlined, explaining that he was “in constant contact with the parties in conflict” and to have invited them “to ease tensions and return to the table of negotiations“.

The Whelan case – To participate in the meeting of the Security Council also Elizabeth Whelansister of Paul Whelanthe former US Marine born in Canadaarrested in Russia in 2018 and accused of espionage. Before the meeting you appeared in front of reporters with the US ambassador to the Glass Palace, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who said Paul “was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “It’s time to let that go Paul come home – he continued – We will not stop until all the hostages are freed”. Thomas-Greenfield also nominated the journalist of the Wall Street Journal Evan Gershkovich – detained in Russia since March 29 on charges of espionage – who “was just doing his job”.