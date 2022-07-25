UN Human Rights Office expresses concern over Sri Lankan police raid on demonstrators camp

United Nations System in Sri Lanka

A busy street in Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka. (Data map)

Jeremy Laurence, a spokesman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, commented on Friday that the raid by the Sri Lankan military and police on the camp of demonstrators near the presidential palace that day sent a chilling signal to the outside world. He stressed that the country’s economic and political crisis cannot be resolved by force.

In his comments, Lawrence said, “We are appalled that the Sri Lankan military and police disperse a demonstrator camp near the Presidential Palace in Colombo. They reportedly used unnecessary force. And just hours before this incident, demonstrators It has been indicated that the camp will be dismantled.”

In the early hours of Friday morning, when most of the demonstrators were sleeping in the camp, about 2,000 military and police security personnel stormed the area and demolished the demonstrators’ tents, the report said. At least 48 people were injured as the soldiers and police allegedly beat the demonstrators. For hours, demonstrators were prevented from leaving the campsite, leaving the injured unable to receive medical treatment in time.

Attacks on journalists and lawyers

It was also reported that military police attacked journalists and lawyers at the scene, especially those trying to document the incident or carrying cameras or cellphones, and at least two of them were arrested. At least four journalists were beaten and attacked by military police, and two have been hospitalized. Objects belonging to the demonstrators, including tents, computer equipment and kitchen supplies, were destroyed or confiscated.

Lawrence condemned this, stressing that “journalists, lawyers and human rights defenders have the right to monitor and report on demonstrations and should therefore be protected and not hindered in any way in the exercise of these functions.”

right to demonstrate peacefully

Lawrence also pointed out that the use of force against peaceful demonstrators violates international law. In accordance with applicable international law, assemblies may only be dispersed in exceptional circumstances. The use of force is a last resort even when absolutely necessary and proportionate to the legitimate aim sought. To this end, Lawrence called on the Sri Lankan authorities to immediately stop the use of such force.

“We are concerned that this raid on the demonstrators’ camp sends a chilling signal to peaceful demonstrators, including in the rest of the country,” Lawrence said. The political crisis and the impact of the crisis on their livelihoods and family well-being are openly expressing emotions.”

Lawrence concluded by emphasizing that Sri Lanka's economic and political crisis cannot be resolved by force. Only through extensive consultation and dialogue can Sri Lankans, with the support of the international community, begin to rebuild trust. "We hope that the new president and his government will address the issue of impunity and bring about real structural and institutional reforms for the benefit of all Sri Lankans," he said. WFP Sri Lanka is facing an incredible fuel shortage due to economic turmoil. deep crisis Sri Lanka is experiencing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. Persistent fiscal deficits, a major tax cut package in 2019 and the ravages of COVID-19 have made Sri Lanka's public debt burden unsustainable, while a collapse in tourism has caused foreign exchange earnings to plummet. Meanwhile, government offices and schools have been closed due to the scarcity of fuel supplies, which has forced the government to impose power rationing under the impact of rising energy prices. Headline inflation in Sri Lanka hit 54.6 percent in June, the highest since 1954, with the food security, agriculture, livelihoods and health sectors bearing the brunt. On July 9, local time, thousands of protesters stormed the Sri Lankan presidential palace, causing former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee and step down on July 15. After a parliamentary vote, former Prime Minister and Interim President Ranil Wickremasinghe was elected as the new President of Sri Lanka on July 20 and was sworn in on the 21st.

