Home World UN: “Imminent crisis due to vampiric use of water”
World

UN: “Imminent crisis due to vampiric use of water”

by admin
UN: “Imminent crisis due to vampiric use of water”

The “lifeblood” of humanity – thewater – is an increasingly endangered resource worldwide due to “vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment”. Those are the words used by United Nations in a report published within hours of the first major meeting on water resources.

The world is “blindly treading a dangerous path” as “unsustainable water use, pollution and unchecked global warming are draining humanity’s lifeblood,” said the UN secretary-general Anthony Guterres in the preface to the report.

Richard Connor, lead author of the report, explained the impact of the “global water crisis”. “If nothing is done, the scenario will be that 40-50% of the world‘s population will continue to lack access to sanitation and approximately 20-25% of the world‘s population will not have access to safe drinking water.” Thanks to the progressive increase of the world population.

Governments but also public and private sector actors are invited to the United Nations conference.

The last high-level conference on this issue, which lacks a global treaty or a dedicated UN agency, was held in 1977 in Mar del Plata, Argentina.

See also  Global Outbreak Report on June 6: The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new crown exceeds 172.2 million-Zhejiang News-Zhejiang Online

You may also like

Average exchange rate of the euro March 22,...

Usa, bated breath for Trump. Postpone the arrest?...

SAF-HOLLAND / HALDEX brake system manufacturer acquired by...

Greece: Prime Minister Mitsotakis announces elections in May

Trump, sit-in flop in New York against his...

Artem Uss, the entrepreneur arrested for bank fraud...

Putin adopts the Chinese pax. And Xi invites...

The nutritionist warns: Special caution for these three...

Schwarzenegger on the diet | Magazine

Palermo in Girona, first training session, sees Matteo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy