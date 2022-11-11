Breaking a multi-year tradition of abstentions, Italy sided with Israel and the United States by voting against a motion asking the International Court of Justice to rule on the status of the territories occupied during the 1967 Six Day War.

At the request of the Palestinian delegation, the United Nations Decolonization Committee was called to decide whether to ask the Hague Court for an opinion on the legal status of the “prolonged occupation, settlement policy and annexation of the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967”. The motion was approved with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions.

If the outcome of the vote was essentially obvious, what is striking is the change of line of Italy, which historically – on issues inherent to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict – has always abstained, like most other Western European countries . Today, on the other hand, Italy voted against, together with Israel, the United States (which on these issues has always opposed the use of UN voting, considered a tool for imposing unilateral solutions, rather than favoring negotiating ones) and Germany. Another singular fact of the vote is that both Russia and Ukraine (countries at war with each other but which both have significant relations with Israel) voted in favor.

The Israeli ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, harshly attacked the motion, asking the audience if he is in favor of a path of negotiations and reconciliation, or not.