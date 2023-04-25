UN on violence in Sudan | Info

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned today that the violence in Sudan “risks igniting the entire region and beyond” and called on members of the Security Council to use their influence to the maximum.

Source: Anatolia/Tayfun Coskun

“We must all do everything in our power to pull Sudan back from the brink,” Guterres said, adding that the UN is not abandoning Sudan.

He said the UN stands with Sudan at this terrible time.

“I have approved the temporary transfer of some UN staff inside and outside Sudan,” he said.

We remind you that in Sudan there are ongoing power struggles between the army and paramilitary forces. Clashes have been going on for ten days, and hundreds of people have been killed, while many thousands have been injured. Numerous countries are trying to evacuate their citizens.

(Srna/World)