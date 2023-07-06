Un Posto Al Sole Weekly Previews from 10 to 14 July: Viola admits it!

Let’s discover together the Weekly Previews of Un Posto al Sole, a soap opera broadcast from Monday to Friday on Rai 3: here are the summaries of the episodes that will be broadcast from 10 to 14 July 2023.

They come back Weekly previews of Un posto al sole: in the episodes that will be broadcast from 10 to 14 July 2023 it will happen that Lara’s lies will risk coming out. Meanwhile, Viola will have to admit that there is a crisis with Eugenio e Samuel will receive an interesting proposal from Micaela… but let’s find out together what the previews of the episodes that will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 20.45 on Rai 3.

Un Posto Al Sole Weekly Previews from 10 to 14 July 2023

Episode summary Monday 10 July

Everyone’s attention will focus on Rossella and Nuncio: the two boys will be upset on a sentimental level as they are caught up in mixed feelings. All this fuels nervousness and Nuncio ends up picking on SamuelWhile Scarlett he is not present much at work. Still tensions between Viola and Eugenio: Filippo and Serena they invite them to plan future holidays, but the woman’s attitude is very strange. In the end, Jimmy he will have a request for his grandfather…

Un posto Al Sole Summary Episode Tuesday 11 July

Viola he has to make it clear what he feels and the best way is to talk about it with a third person. It is thus vented with Raffaele and tells him the truth: now his marriage is just a matter of routine. Nuncio he understands that he has feelings for Scarlett but she doesn’t reveal it to anyone, the latter, however, will find herself under increasing pressure because of Luca. Renatonot knowing how to fulfill the request for Jimmyis going to tell him no but Giulia comes to his aid.

Episode summary Wednesday 12 July

The secret of Lara is in danger: Ida she is really so affectionate with Tommaso and the tensions created by the previous dismissal come to the surface. Eugenio he has a hangover and so Viola he will find himself having to admit the crisis they are experiencing. Scarlett no longer know what to do with Luca and tension is skyrocketing, but the head physician will receive a proposal… from Giulia!

Un Posto al Sole episode summary Thursday 13 July

Giulia asks to Luca if you want to move into the Casa del Terrazzo temporarily. Rosa still arguing with Eduardo after this causes her to keep a strange she-bear in the house… Roberto is updated by Serena and therefore asks for explanations a Lara about why Ida behaves a certain way. Meanwhile, Marina talk with Silvana why she was fired. Hope she is busy with her exams and is already thinking about her holidays with Samuelpity that he receives a proposal from Micaela.

Episode summary Friday 14 July

A Damiano don’t like that at all Eduardo affect the child manual Luca accept the offer Giulia While Samuel think the offer of Micaela it could allow him to make his dream come true.

A Place in the Sunthe long-running Neapolitan soap opera, airs from Monday to Friday at 20:45 are Rai 3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

