UN Reports Looting and Desperation in Gaza Amid Ongoing Offensive; Regional Elections Favor Opposition in Colombia; Acapulco Reconstruction Continues; Maradona’s Urine Test Revealed; Apple Event Tonight: Here’s What You Need to Know

Looting in Gaza as Israel continues its offensive. Regional elections in Colombia favor the opposition. Reconstruction in Acapulco. Maradona’s urine test during a soccer World Cup. Also, the Apple event tonight. Here’s what you need to know to start the day. First the truth.

1. Looting in Gaza “shows hunger and desperation,” says the UN

“Civil order” is deteriorating in Gaza after weeks of siege and bombardment, and people are breaking into warehouses to take essential items, United Nations agencies report. Meanwhile, the advance of Israeli soldiers into the enclave continues, and Iran’s president stated that Israel “has crossed red lines” in Gaza, increasing fears of a regional conflict.

2. The opposition strengthens after the regional elections in Colombia

Millions of Colombians went to the polls on Sunday to elect mayors and governors, among other public offices. No candidate from the Historical Pact, the coalition of Gustavo Petro’s Government, won in the mayoralties of Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Barranquilla, or Bucaramanga, the main cities of the country. Look at the results and political analysis of these elections.

3. The death toll increases after the passage of Otis

At least 43 people have died after Hurricane Otis hit Mexico, the governor of the Mexican state of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, reported on Sunday. Meanwhile, reconstruction work is advancing in Acapulco, and residents continue to demand essential goods, food, and medicine.

4. Maine police were warned six weeks before a possible mass shooting

The Maine National Guard asked local police to go to the Maine shooter’s home weeks before the massacres because of concerns that he might commit an act like the one that occurred. These were the warning signs.

5. Matthew Perry’s death will require additional investigation, says coroner

The cause of actor Matthew Perry’s death at his residence on Saturday will require additional investigative measures by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office before a conclusion is reached, agency records indicate. The actor, famous for being part of the series Friends, died this weekend at the age of 54.

At coffee time

What can we expect from Apple’s “scary fast” event?

The brand will hold its second product event of the season this Monday, a month after presenting its new iPhone 15 line.

They reveal that in 1996 the FBI was asked to track Maradona’s urine evidence

The FBI revealed that it was asked to trace the urine sample taken by Argentine star Diego Armando Maradona during the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Iconic phrases and moments from Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry’s iconic character

Chandler was known for using humor as a tool in all situations, and that created many memorable scenes among his followers. These are some of them.

The benefits of counting time instead of calories, according to a new study

Counting time instead of calories also helps control blood sugar and belly fat, according to a new study. Is one alternative better than the other?

“Grave tourists” find beauty and joy in cemetery visits

Cemeteries are not conventional tourist destinations, but they have become essential stops for history lovers, aesthetes, and curious visitors.

The figure of the day

16

It is the number of victories in a single Formula One season by driver Max Verstappen after winning the Mexican Grand Prix. He surpassed his own record of 15 wins (with 3 races to go).

The quote of the day

“President Petro, this is a clear mandate, and I respectfully ask that we work to move forward with this first Metro line as it is planned”

Carlos Fernando Galán, the winning candidate for Mayor of Bogotá, said this during his speech after the results of the regional elections.

And to finish…

Hundreds of Spider-Man gather at the Obelisk in search of a world record

The famous Spiderman multiverse seems to have come true in the iconic Obelisk of Buenos Aires. Hundreds of people dressed as the superhero were present with a clear purpose: to break a world record.

