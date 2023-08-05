UN Secretary-General Calls for Reshaping Global Education System and Establishing Lifelong Learning Society

UN Secretary-General Calls for Reshaping Global Education System

Xinhua News Agency, United Nations, August 4 – UN Secretary-General, Guterres, issued a policy briefing on “education change” on the 4th, calling on the international community to reshape the global education system in order to create a learning society and establish a lifelong learning system.

Guterres highlighted the impact of automation, artificial intelligence, and the gig economy on the labor force, emphasizing the need for a shift in how and what is taught in education. He criticized the traditional rote learning approach, stating that it focuses on teaching students what society thinks they need to know rather than helping them thrive in an unpredictable future.

According to Guterres, there is a need to abandon the static view of education and establish an adaptable and effective lifelong learning system. He emphasized the importance of creating a real learning society. The Secretary-General acknowledged the doubts surrounding the ability of the present education system to meet the learning needs in a rapidly changing world. Hence, he called for a fundamental reform of the education system.

Guterres urged Member States to recognize that education and lifelong learning are “global public goods” and to fulfill commitments made in the 2030 Agenda and the 2022 Education Change Summit. He emphasized the need to build a learning society based on the essential elements of commitment to a new vision.

The Secretary-General also stressed the transformation required for an integrated and comprehensive education and lifelong learning system, ensuring equality and inclusion for all.

The policy brief released on the same day highlighted the significant disparity in education spending between rich and poor countries, among other issues.

