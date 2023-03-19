Home World UN Secretary-General Spokesperson: The Black Sea Food Initiative has been postponed again- Shangbao Indonesia
UN Secretary-General Spokesperson: The Black Sea Food Initiative has been postponed again

UN Secretary-General Spokesperson: The Black Sea Food Initiative has been postponed again

March 19, 2023 at 20:56 PM

Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.

[China News Agency]The United Nations Secretary-General’s spokesman Dujarric said on the 18th that the Black Sea Food Initiative signed in Istanbul, Turkey last July has been postponed again.

In an email to the media, Dujarric said the United Nations appreciates the Turkish government’s diplomatic and operational support for the Black Sea Food Initiative. The initiative allows for the facilitation of safe navigation for the export of grain and related food and fertilizers from designated Ukrainian seaports. Since the initiative was signed, some 25 million tons of food products have been shipped to 45 countries, helping to reduce global food prices and stabilize markets.

Dujarric said that the Black Sea Grains Initiative and the memorandum of understanding signed between the United Nations and Russia on the export of grain and fertilizers are crucial to global food security, especially for developing countries. The United Nations is firmly committed to both agreements and urges all parties to redouble their efforts to fully implement them.

On July 22 last year, under the leadership of the United Nations, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations jointly signed the Black Sea Food Initiative. The agreement is valid for 120 days. The agreement was extended by 120 days in November last year and will be valid until March 18 this year. In the email on the 18th, Dujarric did not specify the number of days for the extension of the agreement.

