Home » UN Secretary General Urges Deployment of Specialized Troops to Assist Haiti Police in Fight Against Gangs
World

UN Secretary General Urges Deployment of Specialized Troops to Assist Haiti Police in Fight Against Gangs

by admin

Title: UN Secretary General Urges International Deployment to Assist Haiti in Fight Against Gangs

Port-au-Prince, July 1 – The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, emphasized the urgency of the situation in Haiti during a press conference following his brief visit to the Caribbean country. Guterres called for the immediate deployment of specialized troops to support the Haitian National Police (PNH) in their efforts to combat the rampant gang violence plaguing the nation.

Guterres stressed that the gravity of the situation required urgent and sustained attention, with a focus on prioritizing the well-being and safety of the victims and the civilian population. He urged the UN Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a robust international security force to effectively assist the PNH in their fight against the powerful gangs that have surrounded the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

The UN Secretary General expressed deep concern over the dire consequences of the ongoing instability and violence in Haiti, emphasizing that “every day counts” and that such conditions have lasting implications for generations of Haitians.

Guterres condemned the control exerted by gangs over vital resources such as water, food, and medical services, as well as the alarming prevalence of sexual violence against women and girls. He referred to these acts as tools used by armed groups to instill fear and maintain control in the country.

Recognizing the urgent need for the restoration of state security, Guterres called for increased financial support, training, and equipment for the Haitian National Police. While expressing gratitude to the partners who have joined the support program for the PNH, he emphasized that more support is required to reinstate the authority of the State.

See also  What does ringing in the ears mean | Magazine

The UN Secretary General stressed that lasting security and fully representative political solutions in Haiti can only be achieved through an improvement in the country’s security situation and the restoration of democratic institutions. He highlighted the need for integrated approaches that address political, security, rule of law, humanitarian, and development issues.

During his visit, Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, representatives of political parties, civil society, and members of the High Transition Council. He encouraged internal dialogue among the Haitian community and called upon the international community to be prepared to provide support to Haiti in seeking lasting solutions to the ongoing political and security crisis.

As Guterres departed Haiti, he emphasized the importance of continued solidarity with the Haitian people, urging the international community not to forget about the country in its time of pressing need.

-End-

You may also like

Musk’s twist: users who don’t pay for the...

Rodrigo Cuevas shares “Como Ye?!” and more dates

Russian Presidential Commissioner Urges Full-Fledged Market Reform in...

The dispute between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen...

Construction mowing the grass photo | Fun

Expensive flights, prices out of control, the guarantor...

today’s horoscope, Sunday 2 July

Serbian water polo players lost to Romania |...

Arrested attacker from Sisak | Info

Elly Schlein, collapse in the polls. Pd in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy