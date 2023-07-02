UN Secretary General Urges Deployment of Specialized Troops to Assist Haiti Police in Fight Against Gangs

Title: UN Secretary General Urges International Deployment to Assist Haiti in Fight Against Gangs

Port-au-Prince, July 1 – The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, emphasized the urgency of the situation in Haiti during a press conference following his brief visit to the Caribbean country. Guterres called for the immediate deployment of specialized troops to support the Haitian National Police (PNH) in their efforts to combat the rampant gang violence plaguing the nation.

Guterres stressed that the gravity of the situation required urgent and sustained attention, with a focus on prioritizing the well-being and safety of the victims and the civilian population. He urged the UN Security Council to authorize the immediate deployment of a robust international security force to effectively assist the PNH in their fight against the powerful gangs that have surrounded the capital city of Port-au-Prince.

The UN Secretary General expressed deep concern over the dire consequences of the ongoing instability and violence in Haiti, emphasizing that “every day counts” and that such conditions have lasting implications for generations of Haitians.

Guterres condemned the control exerted by gangs over vital resources such as water, food, and medical services, as well as the alarming prevalence of sexual violence against women and girls. He referred to these acts as tools used by armed groups to instill fear and maintain control in the country.

Recognizing the urgent need for the restoration of state security, Guterres called for increased financial support, training, and equipment for the Haitian National Police. While expressing gratitude to the partners who have joined the support program for the PNH, he emphasized that more support is required to reinstate the authority of the State.

The UN Secretary General stressed that lasting security and fully representative political solutions in Haiti can only be achieved through an improvement in the country’s security situation and the restoration of democratic institutions. He highlighted the need for integrated approaches that address political, security, rule of law, humanitarian, and development issues.

During his visit, Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, representatives of political parties, civil society, and members of the High Transition Council. He encouraged internal dialogue among the Haitian community and called upon the international community to be prepared to provide support to Haiti in seeking lasting solutions to the ongoing political and security crisis.

As Guterres departed Haiti, he emphasized the importance of continued solidarity with the Haitian people, urging the international community not to forget about the country in its time of pressing need.

-End-

