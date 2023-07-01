UN Secretary General Visits Haiti to Address Critical Security, Economic, and Food Situation

Title: Secretary General of UN Urges International Support as Haiti Faces Deepening Crisis

Subtitle: Antonio Guterres visits Haiti to discuss security, economic, and food situation, as well as the need for a return to democracy



The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, is set to meet with Haiti’s Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, this Saturday to address the urgent security, economic, and food crisis plaguing the country. Guterres’ visit comes in response to a petition for international support and aims to encourage a return to democratic governance in Haiti.

The escalating violence across the nation, with armed gangs controlling large areas, has resulted in daily incidents of attacks and kidnappings. Tragically, more than 1,400 lives have been lost since the beginning of the year, according to the United Nations. In light of these alarming developments, the UN has called for “urgent support” for Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas.

The Secretary General’s visit comes as a ray of hope for Haiti. During his stay in Port-au-Prince, Guterres plans to reiterate the UN’s commitment to supporting Haiti and will appeal to the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid to address the country’s pressing needs. Furthermore, he will call for the immediate deployment of an international force to restore stability.

Additionally, Guterres will emphasize the necessity for the Haitian authorities to establish an inclusive, Haitian-led political path towards holding elections and restoring constitutional order in the country.

This visit follows the creation of the Montana Agreement over a year ago, a two-year transition committee consisting of numerous political and social organizations with the aim of overcoming the deep-rooted crisis that Haiti faces at all levels. However, progress stalled in January with the resignation of former senator Steven Benoit, who was designated as the prime minister for the transition council.

In a separate development, Canada and the Dominican Republic recently announced an agreement to coordinate aid for the Haitian crisis. This comes shortly after Santo Domingo denied authorizing the opening of an international aid coordination office on its territory, as previously announced by the Canadian government.

As the situation worsens, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Program (WFP) have called for increased funding to address the humanitarian needs of those impacted by armed violence, famine, and natural disasters in Haiti. WFP Executive Director, Cindy McCain, emphasized that the hunger crisis in Haiti is severely overlooked, stating that 4.9 million Haitians struggle to eat daily, making the proportion of Haitians facing food insecurity “the second highest in the world.”

Further compounding the nation’s plight is the ongoing cholera outbreak, declared in October, which has so far claimed the lives of 760 people, with 51,800 probable cases. The outbreak has particularly affected the child population.

With Haiti at a critical juncture, Guterres’ visit and the urgent call for international support hold immense importance in efforts to alleviate the unprecedented crisis the country is facing.

