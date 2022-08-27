The UN Security Council holds an open meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli situation, China calls on the Palestinian-Israeli issue to return to the right track

CCTV News Client News Recently, the Palestinian-Israeli situation has become tense again. Earlier this month, Palestinians and Israelis clashed in the Gaza Strip, killing more than 40 people and injuring hundreds.

On the 25th local time, the UN Security Council held an open meeting on the Palestinian-Israeli situation under the auspices of the rotating presidency of China. The Chinese representative said that the status quo in the occupied Palestinian territory is unsustainable, and the international community must earnestly push the settlement of the Palestinian issue back to the right track at an early date.

Thor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, and Philip Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, etc. gave briefings at the meeting.

Wenneslan said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is generally still in effect, but sporadic clashes have occurred from time to time. He stressed that all parties should resume meaningful contacts and negotiations in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations, said in his speech that the top priority on the Palestinian-Israeli issue is to push all parties concerned to abide by the ceasefire and exercise restraint, and diplomatic efforts in all directions should continue. China calls on Israel to facilitate the entry of humanitarian and reconstruction materials into Gaza and to lift the blockade on Gaza as soon as possible.

Zhang Jun also said that the status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories is unsustainable, and the international community must go beyond piecemeal crisis management, face root causes, and take concrete actions to push the settlement of the Palestinian issue back to the right track at an early date. All parties need to encourage Palestine and Israel to pursue common security, reverse the negative situation on the ground as soon as possible, fully advance the “two-state solution”, take substantive steps to support the Palestinian people in restoring and exercising their inalienable rights, and fundamentally realize the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel , to achieve the harmonious coexistence of the Arab and Jewish peoples and lasting peace in the Middle East.