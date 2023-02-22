Listen to the audio version of the article

The document is ready and will be circulated with the peace plan for Ukraine that China will present on Friday, one year after the start of the conflict, as announced by the head of Chinese diplomacy, Wang Yi, at the Munich Conference.

It is the Global Security Initiative Concept paper, the Beijing roadmap which establishes the cornerstones necessary to guarantee global security “in the face of rare risks and multiple challenges to be faced”. China carves out the role of a great mediator by professing faith in the role of the United Nations (“The principles of the Charter are not obsolete, they must actually be maintained and implemented”) and by re-launching that adhesion to the concept of common, global, cooperative and sustainable security which Xi Jinping devised as early as 2014.

Beijing repudiates the Cold War mentality, unilateralism, confrontation between opposing sides and hegemony that should be fought and opposed. But he also condemns the use of economic sanctions to settle conflicts, a method judged “ineffective” to achieve peace.

It adheres to the philosophy of the New Peace Agenda of the UN General Secretariat. “However, only authentic multilateralism – reads the Concept Paper – can ensure the maintenance of security in traditional and non-traditional fields, from regional disputes to global issues such as terrorism, climate change, network security and biosecurity”.

For spheres of interest, Africa is at the top. Beijing supports the autonomous peace operations of the African Union and the cooperation between China, Africa and Europe in the control of small arms and light weapons through the “Silence the Guns in Africa” ​​initiative, wants to cooperate in demining and supports the solution « of African affairs in an African way» in the Horn of Africa, the Sahel and the Great Lakes region. Even “the ASEAN route” is crucial for strengthening dialogue and cooperation between the ten countries of the Region, where the Lancang-Mekong is a “pilot area” for peace and stability.