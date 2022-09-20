NEW YORK – “The world is in grave danger”. The Secretary General of the United Nations, the Portuguese Antonio Guterres, does not make any concessions, introducing the meeting between the leaders of the planet at the General Assembly who today, for the first time in three years due to the pandemic, are personally together, face face to face with the great issues of our time.

Guterres immediately wanted to put the “danger” on the table: the climate emergency, the distorting effects that the pandemic is creating in world economies by creating poverty and inequality, the divisions between the great powers triggered by the war in Ukraine. Saving the planet, in the words of the secretary general, thus becomes an “immense task” that Guterres is preparing to summarize in his speech on the state of the world at the opening of the 77th meeting of leaders at the General Assembly, which already lists the speeches by around 150 heads of state and government.

At the top of the agenda, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which not only represents the violation of a country’s sovereignty but has actually put the world in front of the danger of a nuclear catastrophe. Another consequence of the conflict was the dramatic reduction in exports of wheat and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia, which triggered a profound food crisis, especially in poor countries, as well as inflation and an increase in the cost of living in many others.

During a meeting held on Monday to promote the UN’s 2030 goals – which include ending extreme poverty on the planet, ensuring quality education for all children and achieving full gender equality – Guterres said. affirmed that the many dangers that threaten the world lead to put aside “our long-term priorities”. But, added Guterres, “there are things that cannot wait”: education, decent work, full dignity for women and girls, medical care and action to combat climate change. With an invitation, an invitation to public and private investment, primarily for the benefit of peace.