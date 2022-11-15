Listen to the audio version of the article

The world population is preparing to cross the milestone of the 8 billion of the people living there. She reveals an estimate of theHimspeaking of “an important milestone in human development” and a warning, in the midst of COP27 , of “our shared responsibility to take care of our planet”. For the UN, the “unprecedented growth” is the result of “a gradual increase in lifespan thanks to advances in public health, nutrition, hygiene and medicine”, but also “high levels of fertility. of some countries “.

In 1950 the global population stood at about 2.5 billion of people, rising to about 7 billion in 2010. 12 years were enough to grow a 8 billion and now the UN estimates that another 15 will be needed to reach the 9 billion in 2037. “A signal – the United Nations wrote in a note – that the population growth rate is slowing down”.

The challenge for the poorest countries

It is the United Nations themselves that underline how the demographic boom also represents a social and economic challenge for the global South. Countries with the highest fertility rates tend to be those with the lowest per capita incomes, resulting in population growth being concentrated in the more fragile economies, largely in theAfrica sub-sahariana. The exploit of births, explains the UN, can compromise the achievement of the “green agenda” of the gods Sustainable Development Goals.

In any case, the UN specifies, the main driver for “unsustainability” is not population growth, but income growth. Countries with the highest per capita levels of consumption of natural resources and CO2 emissions they tend to be those with the highest per capita income, not those where the population is growing at a faster rate. The achievement of the objectives enshrined in the Paris Agreement, the text that sets limits on the increase in temperatures, depends on cutting the “unsustainable models of production and consumption”, even if a slowdown in population growth can reduce the environmental impact in the second. mid-century.