«Unable to solve migratory problems»- Corriere TV

The French Interior Minister in an interview with Rmc: “Italy grappling with a very serious migration crisis”

“There is an influx of migrants to Menton because Melonswho leads a far-right government handpicked by Le Pen’s friends, is unable to solve migration problems for which she was elected»: she said it French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, in an interview with Rmc. Darmanin accused Italy of being the cause of migratory difficulties in the south of France. «Meloni is like Le Pen, he says ‘you will see this, you will see that’ and what we see is that Italy is experiencing a serious migration crisis» added Darmanin. “There’s a vizio in the extreme right, which is to lie to the population”.