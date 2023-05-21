unable to update feed. Here’s what’s happening

Access the article and all the contents of the site
Instagram down throughout Italy and beyond. The outages began just before midnight between 21 and 22 May. Numerous reports throughout the country, as evidenced by the specialized site DownDetector. Opening the app of Instagram the feed is blocked and impossible to update. Photos, Reels and Stories are inaccessible, as is the comments section. Some users also report an error message.
Instagram down, what’s going on
At the moment Meta has not provided information on the nature of the disruption. As always happens in situations like this, the hashtag #InstagramDown it went viral on Twitter with thousands of reports from users not only in Italy, but all over the world.
