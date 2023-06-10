Home » Unabomber, dead Theodore Kaczynski: terrorized the US
Unabomber, dead Theodore Kaczynski: terrorized the US

He died in prison Theodore J. Kaczynski, l’Unabomber americano who from 1978 to 1995 terrorized the United States by attacking academics, businessmen and civilians with homemade bombs. The 81-year-old serial killer killed a total of three people and injured 23 others, with the declared aim of causing the collapse of “the modern social order”.

Kaczynski was arrested in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison two years later for sending explosive parcel post over a period of nearly 18 years, killing three people and injuring 23 others. The first explosive device was sent in May 1978 to Professor Buckley Crist of the Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois, the serial killer’s hometown.

A former academician and mathematics professor, Kaczynski sent a 35,000-word manifesto to the press and others in 1995 entitled “The Industrial Society and Its Future,” in which he justified his actions as attempts to combat what he believed were the dangers of technological progress.

