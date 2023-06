NEW YORK – This is news from the past. A past as gloomy as it is absurd, which however ended up anticipating an era of violence resulting from psychopathic resentments against American society.

The Unabomber, the former mathematical genius, has died in prison Ted Kaczynskiwho for twenty years had terrorized America by sending home-made bombs against victims who he believed put the demands of modernity ahead of the needs of human beings.