UNATRAS “Minister Salvini intervenes on the new rules of the EU Mobility Package” – News

The continuation of the discussion between the coordination of the national road transport associations UNATRAS and the managers of the Ministry of Transport on the legislative decree relating to the transposition of the provisions of the Mobility Package I concerning the requirements for access to the profession and the market and the disciplinary discipline.

The new draft of the decree presented by MIT incorporates most of the observations that Unatras has punctually reported in recent weeks, but cannot be considered exhaustive as a supplementary analysis will be necessary on some issues. In fact, the associations belonging to Unatras have firmly reaffirmed the need to provide that access to the market for new businesses is allowed only in the presence of an ecological class vehicle of at least Euro 6.

The current formulation, on the other hand, allows free access to the market even with obsolete and therefore unsafe and polluting means. For Unatras, this is an unacceptable and counterintuitive prediction as it would be in clear contrast to any other EU environmental measure (from Fitfor55 to the new standards set in the ecological transition and decarbonisation process) which would end up penalizing the thousands of Italian companies that have embarked on a virtuous path for the renewal of the vehicle fleet by investing in latest generation, ecologically sustainable, safer and technologically advanced vehicles.

At this point Unatras requests that this request, for the moment excluded from the EU Regulation, be the subject of a specific political discussion with Minister Matteo Salvini, so that the Government raises the question in Brussels, highlighting the evident political contradictions which belie the objectives of the Commission and only end up increasing unfair competition in the sector.