Unblocked Suez Canal | Info

Tugboats managed to tow a ship that blocked traffic in the Suez Canal for several hours due to engine failure, the shipping agency “Let” announced today, after which the flow of traffic continued through one of the busiest waterways.

Source: Profimedia

The announcement states that the stranded ship is “Sin Hai Tong 23”.

“The administration of the Suez Canal has successfully pulled out the cargo ship “Sin haj 23”. The convoy of ships moving through the canal to the north has continued its movement,” the announcement states.

According to the announcement, the canal administration received a notification about the failure of the ship’s engine, and tugboats were sent to successfully tow the ship, thus freeing the passage for other ships.

About 12 percent of world trade passes through the Suez Canal, which is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

(World/Srna)