Home » Unblocked Suez Canal | Info
World

Unblocked Suez Canal | Info

by admin
Unblocked Suez Canal | Info

Tugboats managed to tow a ship that blocked traffic in the Suez Canal for several hours due to engine failure, the shipping agency “Let” announced today, after which the flow of traffic continued through one of the busiest waterways.

Source: Profimedia

The announcement states that the stranded ship is “Sin Hai Tong 23”.

“The administration of the Suez Canal has successfully pulled out the cargo ship “Sin haj 23”. The convoy of ships moving through the canal to the north has continued its movement,” the announcement states.

According to the announcement, the canal administration received a notification about the failure of the ship’s engine, and tugboats were sent to successfully tow the ship, thus freeing the passage for other ships.

About 12 percent of world trade passes through the Suez Canal, which is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

(World/Srna)

See also  Han Zheng to Attend the Coronation Ceremony of King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Visit Portugal and the Netherlands

You may also like

The disastrous live audio on Twitter in which...

According to US intelligence sources, the attempted attack...

the BEAST at a discount of 138€, true...

South Korea’s self-developed “World” carrier rocket will be...

Hong Kong cargo ship stranded in the Suez...

The Plucky Squire returns to show itself in...

Inter, now off to the Istanbul mission to...

The metal machinery of Fear Factory will visit...

Canada and Saudi Arabia will send new ambassadors...

Assassin’s Creed Mirage reveals the gameplay, arrives on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy