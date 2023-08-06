Uncertainty Surrounds Cause of Major Oil Pipeline Leak in Europe

Major Oil Pipeline Leak in Europe Raises Concerns

On the evening of Saturday (August 5) local time, a leak occurred on the “Friendship” oil pipeline in Hodech, Poland, which transports crude oil from Russia to Europe. The operator of the Polish section of the pipeline, PERN, has stated that the cause of the leak is still unclear.

The leak occurred on one of the two lines that pump oil from the Friendship pipeline to Germany. PERN immediately shut down pumping from the leaking line while the other line continued to operate normally. The company has assured residents that the leak will not pose a threat to their health and lives. PERN has already located the damaged pipeline and is preparing to commence repairs. Meanwhile, an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the leak.

Emergency services, including firefighters, were called to the scene, but luckily, no reports of a fire have been made. Despite the incident, it is expected that the transmission of the Friendship Pipeline will resume on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters have stated that the leak has been isolated from other parts of the pipeline, limiting its scale. The affected area measures approximately 30×210 meters.

PERN has confirmed that the supply to Polish refineries remains unaffected. The company is also in communication with its German partner, who receives crude oil through the pipeline. However, the impact on Germany’s energy supply is yet to be determined. A German government spokesperson stated that they are in contact with refinery operators in eastern Germany and assured that the security of energy supply is fully guaranteed.

While Germany and Poland have halted the reception of Russian crude oil through the Friendship pipeline since January this year, German media reports that Kazakhstan has been transporting oil to Europe through this pipeline.

The Friendship Pipeline is Russia’s most critical export route for crude oil to Europe. It is divided into the northern and southern routes. The northern route supplies oil to Germany and Poland via Belarus, while the southern route connects to the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary through Ukraine.

According to data from a Russian oil pipeline transportation company, approximately one-third of the crude oil exported to Europe in 2021 was transported through the Friendship pipeline, with the remaining two-thirds arriving by sea.

Although the Friendship pipeline has a capacity to transport up to 2 million barrels of crude oil per day, its flow has been declining since the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Last year, PERN detected a leak in the western section of the pipeline, about 70 kilometers away from the central Polish city of Plock.

The leak in the Friendship pipeline has raised concerns about the security of Europe’s energy infrastructure. The region has been on high alert since the Russia-Ukraine conflict erupted last year, and following the discovery of major leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Further investigations and measures to enhance pipeline safety are expected to take place in response to this incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

