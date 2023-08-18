Uncovering the Mysteries Behind Hong Kong’s Population Surge: Scholars Analyze the Role of Immigration

Hong Kong’s population has seen a surprising surge, sparking skepticism and speculation from scholars and commentators. The mid-year population figures released by the Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Government revealed an increase of 152,000 people compared to the previous year. This increase has raised eyebrows due to the immigration wave and declining birth rates in the city.

Scholars and commentators have attributed this population surge to the statistical method of “floating residents.” Liang Qizhi, an expert in urban geography, explained that more than 90,000 of the population growth came from these floating residents. He noted that there was a net emigration of 347,000 Hong Kong residents during the same period, according to figures from the Hong Kong Immigration Department. The difference in numbers can be attributed to the inclusion of floating residents in the Census and Statistics Department’s calculations.

Feng Xiqian, a current commentator, added that the number of floating residents in Hong Kong reached 248,700, the highest in the past 12 years. He cited examples of individuals who immigrated being classified as floating residents when they returned to Hong Kong for important matters. These individuals were not visiting relatives but were still counted as part of the population. Feng criticized this practice, stating that by lowering the threshold for considering individuals as floating residents, the population figures could be even higher.

Contrary to the population increase seen in the mid-year figures, entry and exit records indicate a net emigration of more than 250,000 Hong Kong residents. This discrepancy further adds to the doubts surrounding the population surge.

In other news, the highly anticipated Hong Kong-produced film “Goldfinger” has announced its release date. Starring Tony Leung, Andy Lau, and Charlene Choi, the movie is set to release on December 30 in multiple countries worldwide. Directed and written by Zhuang Wenqiang, “Goldfinger” marks the collaboration between Leung and Lau after nearly 20 years since the “Infernal Affairs” series. The film, adapted from the Carrian corruption case in the 1980s, has become the most expensive Hong Kong-produced film with a budget of HK$350 million.

Additionally, the court has handed down a verdict in the case of three men involved in the “World Sanctions Rally” in Chater Garden, Central, on January 19, 2020. Two of the defendants were found guilty of rioting and sentenced until September 1, while one person was acquitted of all charges and released in court. The judge noted discrepancies in police testimony and criticized the handling of evidence, leading to the acquittal of one defendant and the conviction of the other two.

The population surge and the controversies surrounding it, along with the updates on the film “Goldfinger” and the court verdict, have captivated the attention of the public in Hong Kong. As the city continues to grapple with various challenges and changes, these developments shape the ongoing discussion and analysis of the situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

