Under 21 European Championship, Italy knocks out on debut against France, but the referee is a disaster | First page

After yesterday’s first games and the victories of Spain, Georgia and Ukraine, Italy made its debut with a defeat at the Under-21 European Championship. A debut of the highest level because the Azzurrini faced Pierre Kalulu’s France – in an all-Rossoneri clash with the captain of the Italy Under team, Sandro Tonali, one step away from leaving Milan and moving to the Premier League, to Newcastle – being defeated 2-1. Pellegri’s draw was useless amid Kalimuendo and Barcola’s goals – to Udogie’s horror -. Therefore, the assault on the podium of the continental competition which would allow Italy to earn a place at the next edition of the Paris 2024 Olympics starts very badly for the Azzurrini. Italy can no longer make mistakes now with Switzerland and Norway.

THE MATCH – First jolt of the match that comes from France with Calimuendo who tries to lunge but is well controlled by Scalvini. And it was precisely the Rennes striker who unlocked the game, giving the transalpines the lead: an assist from the right by Rabbit and magnificent back-heel beating Meatballs. Gouiri e Barcola they try to create some headaches for the blue rearguard but the reaction of Nicolato’s boys comes after a few minutes. Before the miracle of Chevalier on Scalvini then the punishment from the right beaten by Tone themclosed by the header of Pilgrims – sensationally left alone -. 1-1 and Azzurrini back in the game. The transalpines leave the field with Italy who take the opportunity to increase the revs and try to exploit the positive effect generated by the draw. The last chances of the first fraction are signed by Kone e amenities: Carnesecchi careful on the Frenchman, the next Tottenham winger has a high shot.

In the second half, Italy tries some offensive sorties but it is a defensive disaster by Udogie that changes the face of the match: he anticipates Barcola, then gets everything wrong on a conceptual level by having the ball snatched away and giving the advantage to France. Action born, however, after a suspected foul not recognized by Gnonto. France pushes and serves Carnesecchi to deny the 3-1, with a miracle after Bade’s header. Italy finds the reaction but also a super Chevalier who denies a Clerks the draw. The Lazio striker himself – after the expulsion of Bade – the 2-2 is devoured with an empty net. Bad luck hit the Azzurrini drastically: a cross by Parisiheader of Bellanova which slams on the pole and enters at least one meter. Lukeba save but it was too late. Luckily for France, badly positioned assistant, no line technology goal and non-validated goal.

