under guard for 8 months, I know what fear is

«I responded to the dispute with the example of the Salone: ​​all of this was only possible thanks to the Vaccine ». To tell it is Antonella Viola on the sidelines of the presentation of The way of balance. Science of aging and longevity . The verbal assault has just happened, but Dr. Viola immediately looks ahead: «This gentleman started yelling saying how Bassetti and I hid the side effects – he explains -, but if we are here it is only thanks to science ».

For Viola it is the first contestation, at least live: «Nothing had happened so far, had an aggressive and verbal manner. I would have preferred a comparison, I continue to do so with those who write to me. This was not the venue.” For the doctor, there is no reason to continue with this anger, with this rancor: «Now the identification No Vax it is almost a religion, it has become a matter of identity and no longer a choice. This leads to violence. More calm tones would be needed and not only in the discussion on vaccines, but when it comes to science it would be necessary to be more calm and open to discussion”. Viola opens the doors of dialogue, would have no problem meeting and explaining his point of view to those who have raised the tone: «If you want to chat civilly, he’s always available. The fear that there might be someone who exceeds the level is always there, after eight months under guard I know it well. Really: it no longer makes sense to answer like this ».