Eleven years ago, when Germany set the end of nuclear power on December 31, 2022, no one expected it would be such a tricky time. At the juncture of the current gas crisis and the electricity crisis that the gas crisis could trigger, can nuclear power survive?

Nuclear power in Germany has experienced entry, exit, re-entry, and then exit, and so on. In 2000, the red-green government, that is, the coalition government of the Social Democrats and the Greens, made the decision to “exit nuclear power”. In 2010, the changed black and yellow governments, namely Merkel’s coalition government and the Liberal Democratic Party coalition government and energy companies reached an agreement on extending the operating time of nuclear power. decision to withdraw. In 2011, the Fukushima nuclear power accident in Japan caused a rapid U-turn in Germany’s nuclear power policy, and a decision was made to completely withdraw from nuclear power by the end of 2022. The corresponding legal amendments were also passed at full speed. This U-turn is called “withdrawal from nuclear power” , which means that withdrawing from the exit decision of “exiting nuclear power” can make people dizzy.

Today, this long-sentence phenomenon shows no sign of ending. The Social Democratic Party and the Green Party, which initially made the decision to “exit nuclear power”, are now the ruling party still sticking to “exiting nuclear power”. The opposition Alliance Party and one of the ruling parties, the Liberal Democratic Party, first re-entered nuclear power, then quit nuclear power again, and now advocates entering into nuclear power.

In early September, German Deputy Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection, Green Party member Habeck proposed that two of Germany’s remaining three nuclear power plants, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2, will be reserved until April 2023, but will not be used for To generate electricity, it will not be loaded with new fuel rods, but will be used as an emergency reserve in case of extreme shortage of electricity and all other means are exhausted. The three nuclear plants have a combined capacity of 4,285 megawatts, and their power generation will account for about 6% of the total in the first quarter of 2022.

Relegating a nuclear power plant to reserve means insisting on withdrawing from nuclear power, but not as expected, retaining a little, but not generating electricity. Several concepts need to be distinguished here: exiting nuclear power, extending operating hours and emergency reserves. For the Greens, exit means an infallible deal, while extended run time means re-entry, and the most important difference between deferral and emergency stockpile is whether to load up with new fuel rods. No more loading of new fuel rods is at the heart of the Green Party’s unwavering exit from nuclear power.

Harbeck’s proposal to “reserve nuclear power plants” has come under fire from all quarters. Forster, director of the ifo economics institute, said spending money to keep nuclear power plants without generating electricity was the worst solution of all. The industry believes that while nuclear power is being built around the world, Germany has to go against the flow. Not only did they ask for an extension, but they also called for a re-discussion on building new reactors and extending the operation of nuclear power plants for at least five years.

The biggest critic was the opposition CDU, whose chairman Merz said that in the midst of a severe power crisis, we are not using the most modern and safest nuclear power plants we have on hand. The degree of irrationality is beyond description. He called on Chancellor Scholz not to let such a big decision go to a minister surrounded by countless climate lobbyists. The CDU and CSU have continued to put pressure on the ruling coalition and have submitted a draft law to change nuclear power laws, requiring three nuclear power plants to remain in operation until the end of 2024. Even the Liberal Democratic Party, within the government coalition, has insisted on extending the operating hours. They say the Greens put their green ideology above Germany’s energy security.

People’s thinking has also changed. An early September poll by market research firm Civey showed that 70 percent of respondents were in favor of keeping the three nuclear plants in operation until 2024. The ratio is significantly higher than it was a few months ago.

The most puzzling thing is that Preussen Elektra, the operator of Isar 2, pointed out that the nuclear power plant was not originally a reserve nuclear power plant in terms of technical planning and could not be switched between activation and decommissioning. He pointed out that both today and after December 31, 2022, Isar 2 still meets safety standards and is one of the safest nuclear reactors in the world. The last sentence is a bit meaningful.

Fortunately, Scholz supported Habeck, but in this heated debate, Scholz was a bit out of the way, and Habeck was the one in charge of nuclear power policy. Habeck is not only an economy minister, but also a member of the Green Party, whose main business is climate protection, originated from the anti-nuclear power movement in the 1970s and 1980s. In last year’s general election, the Greens had pledged to complete their mission to quit nuclear power. After entering the ruling coalition, under the epidemic, environmental protection was put on the shelf, and under the energy crisis, the withdrawal of coal power and nuclear power faced re-examination. Habeck said “to break the shackles of thinking”. Under the shortage of the European power market and rising electricity prices, the coal power plants that were about to be decommissioned were “recruited” by the Ministry of Economic Affairs one by one. Such a move and Habeck’s Green Party identity formed A tragic contrast. Now, with the situation in September, will nuclear power be Habeck’s last line of defense?

The economy ministry said the designation of nuclear power plants as reserves was a depoliticized, stress-test-based decision. From mid-July to early September this year, the four major German power grid operators were commissioned by the Ministry of Economic Affairs to conduct simulation tests under different scenarios for the European and German power markets this winter in terms of north-south and cross-border power transmission capacity and power supply capacity in Germany. The results show that the three nuclear power plants currently supply 5 TWh of electricity, resulting in savings of 0.9 TWh of electricity from natural gas in Germany and 1.5 TWh in neighbouring countries. If the operating hours of the three nuclear power plants are extended for a limited time, the pressure of rescheduling in neighboring countries can be reduced by 5% to 10%, and supply shortages of 1 to 2 hours and 3 to 12 hours can be avoided in Germany, and the risk of shortage of supply can be reduced to 0 to 10%. 1 hour.

The Ministry of Economy’s interpretation of the test results is that the role of nuclear power in reducing natural gas power generation is too limited, and the key to lowering electricity prices is not nuclear power, but the price brakes.

In fact, the stress test only made a technical calculation of whether the nuclear power plant can alleviate the power crisis under the existing conditions, and did not involve loading new fuel rods and re-entering nuclear power. In March this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs released a review report on whether to extend the operating time of nuclear power under the Russian-Ukrainian war, saying that after weighing the advantages and disadvantages of safety factors, the time cost of purchasing new fuel rods, and the economic cost of operation, the extension will be excluded. outer.

There is an intriguing detail in the decision to classify nuclear power plants as reserves. The Ministry of Economic Affairs selected two nuclear power plants from the southern state of Baden-Württemberg, Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 in Bavaria, as emergency reserves, but shut down Emsland from Lower Saxony. From this, suspicions arose because Lower Saxony was the birthplace of the German anti-nuclear movement? Or, as the LDP says, is directly related to the upcoming Lower Saxony state parliamentary elections on October 9? Or, as Habeck puts it, there are fewer renewable energy sources in southern Germany and higher demand for industrial power generation, and lower risk alternative power plants in the north.

According to the trend of Saxony in September by the polling agency Infratest dimap, in the question “Which party would you vote for if this Sunday was election day”, the Social Democrats came first, followed by the CDU, again the Greens, and the Liberal Democrats. Struggling with 5%. Among the top concerns, energy policy and energy transition topped the list, with 31 percent of respondents citing the issue as the most challenging issue in the state, an increase of 17 percentage points from July. Clearly, nuclear power policy is a must for not only the Greens, but other parties as well.

Since the energy crisis, Habeck has been popular with the public for his excellent communication skills. As a politician, he rarely has both content and emotion in his expression. Now, when it comes to explaining nuclear power, Habeck is overwhelmed: even the decommissioning coal power is integrated into the grid, why can’t nuclear power plants? If nuclear power plants can’t be commissioned, who will fill the gaps in power generation they leave behind: the rather scarce and expensive natural gas? Is the danger of power outages more terrifying, or is the risk of nuclear power more terrifying? Habaek also had to prove that his decisions really weren’t stubborn persistence and self-imposed obsession. Under the crisis, his words “the high risk of nuclear energy and the radioactivity of nuclear waste” have been difficult to convince the public.

The Greens seem to be taking it easy on the fate of nuclear power. According to the Greens, if the proposal to put the two nuclear power plants in emergency reserves is opposed by other parties in the Federal Senate, then simply in December 2022. Quit completely on the 31st. How can it be so simple. It is difficult to say that as the winter energy crisis intensifies, Habeck can still hold the line of defense of “exiting nuclear power”. On Tuesday night, just after the author’s deadline, Habeck’s attitude had taken a turn for the worse, saying that the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim 2 nuclear power plants in southern Germany had less power to generate at the beginning of next year than previously forecast. It is necessary to continue operation in the first quarter of next year.

(This article only represents the author’s own views, the author’s WeChat account zhangdongfang_49, editor in charge: Yan Man [email protected])