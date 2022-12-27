[NTD Times, Beijing time, December 28, 2022]After a new wave of the epidemic broke out in the CCP and caused serious deaths, the CCP officials instead announced that they will open outbound travel from January 8 next year. After the relevant news was announced, the number of international air ticket bookings on the Chinese Internet rapidly increased by five times, with Tokyo, Seoul and Bangkok being popular destinations. Worried about the spread of the epidemic in China to its own country, Japan subsequently announced restrictions on entry from China.

On December 26, local time, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued the “Notice on Printing and Distributing the Overall Plan for the Implementation of “Class B and B Management” for New Coronavirus Infections”, announcing that starting from January 8, 2023, the new coronavirus infection Implement “Class B and B pipes”. Under this premise, China will “gradually resume waterway and land port passenger entry and exit”, no longer adopt quarantine and infectious disease management measures for entry personnel and goods, and at the same time “orderly resume Chinese citizens’ outbound travel”.

Less than an hour after the above-mentioned news was officially released, the number of bookings on China‘s international air ticket online booking platform increased sharply. The number of searches for international air tickets and visas on multiple online platforms also doubled and skyrocketed simultaneously.

According to the data released by the Chinese travel search engine “Qunar”, after the CCP officially released the notice that the entry and exit restrictions will be relaxed, in less than an hour, the number of international air ticket bookings increased by 5 times, and the search for international air tickets was instantaneous. volume increased by 7 times.

The search volume of international air tickets for “travel on the same journey” has skyrocketed by 8.5 times, and the search volume of visas has increased by 10 times in an instant. On the other hand, the search volume of popular overseas destinations of “Ctrip” has increased by 10 times, and the search volume of its outbound (including Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) air tickets has reached the peak in three years.

This surge in searches continued until the morning of the 27th local time, and the departure time of inquiries was concentrated from mid-January to early February. The popular destinations for Chinese outbound travel are Tokyo, Seoul, and Bangkok.

As if adding fuel to the flames, the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China then issued a “Notice on Interim Measures for the Exchange of Chinese and Foreign Personnel” on the 27th, claiming that in terms of international passenger flights, it will “increase the number of flights in stages and simplify the handling process of inbound flights at airports. Improving the efficiency of airport operations” and so on.

On the same day (27th), the Japanese government announced that it will strengthen the management of China‘s entry into Japan. It is planned to take emergency border control measures from 00:00 on December 30. People entering Japan from China must undergo virus screening. If the test result is positive, they must be quarantined for 7 days. The Japanese government’s move is considered to prevent the rapidly expanding epidemic in China from spreading to Japan, and even to prevent possible dangerous virus variants from spreading from China to Japan.

According to the Nihon Keizai Shimbun, the targets of the new measures include people who want to enter Japan from China, and those who have a history of traveling in China within 7 days and want to enter Japan. In addition, there will be more flights to and from China in the future. will be restricted.

The current border control measures of the Japanese government are that those who hold a 3-dose COVID-19 vaccination certificate, or a negative PCR certificate within 72 hours before departure to Japan, can be exempted from virus screening upon entry.

Japanese Prime Minister Yufumi Kishida said in an interview with the media at the prime minister’s official residence that measures such as virus screening at the time of entry are taken to prevent the rapid flow of COVID-19 into Japan, and will “consider as much as possible not to hinder international interpersonal exchanges.”

Not only the Japanese are worried about being affected by the new crown epidemic in China, but the Taiwanese also have the same concern. Some angry Taiwanese netizens even imitated the rhetoric of the CCP’s 50-cent pinks and described the CCP’s move as dropping a “human bomb” on other countries and regions. “, or “thousands of poisoning”, urgently appealed to “all countries should immediately close customs to prevent infection”.

Some Taiwanese netizens posted that “the CCP has started to release human flesh bombs again”; some netizens wrote, “It’s harmful, the epidemic situation in China is unknown, there is no exact data…it will spread everywhere like Wuhan before”; some netizens reprimanded, “At this time, you can leave the country casually, a typical Chinese mentality: I’m not good and you can’t live comfortably.”

Prior to this, there have been many restrictions on the entry of Chinese tourists. According to China Business News, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India recently announced that international passengers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea must show negative nucleic acid certificates, and those who develop symptoms or test positive for nucleic acid upon arrival in India will be quarantined.

On the 23rd of this month, the first confirmed case of a returnee from China in India caused panic among the local people.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the Korea Disease Control Agency announced on the 21st that China has been included in the list of “priority countries for quarantine inspection” by South Korea since the 16th. However, it is emphasized that the measures are not entry restrictions, but that during the entry quarantine stage at Incheon Airport in South Korea, entry screening will be strengthened for those who have “high infection risks and require centralized management.”

According to the website of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, due to the large number of infection cases in China, Milan Malpensa Airport will conduct nucleic acid testing for all incoming passengers from China. January 30 next year.

Chinese netizens are also quite emotional about this: “After 3 years of tossing around, the country has just opened up like this”; “Just pretend that the new crown does not exist anymore.”

In an interview with The Epoch Times on the 27th, the financial self-media person “Caijing Cold Eyes” said that it is very irresponsible for the CCP authorities to open the country and let everyone go out to travel when the epidemic tsunami occurs in the country, because the large-scale spread of the epidemic may A new mutant virus is produced, which scourges the world.

Lin Xiaoxu, a former virology expert at the Walter Reed Army Research Institute in the United States, also told The Epoch Times that the CCP’s opening up of the country at this time is actually implementing its so-called “response to the sun” strategy and promoting it from home to abroad. Just like when the epidemic broke out in Wuhan, the infected people were allowed to travel around the world, dragging other countries into the water.

Lin Xiaoxu pointed out that China‘s information is not transparent, and the international community still doesn’t know how many different variant viruses there are in China, and whether there are other compound infections. Under such circumstances, it is extremely irresponsible for the CCP to release people from the epidemic area abroad, or it has a very insidious purpose. “We should talk about naked malice, and it depends on how the international community responds.”

