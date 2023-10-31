Underground Tunnels: The Strategic Battlefront in Gaza’s Conflict

Amidst escalating tensions in the region, Iran’s military leader, Mohammad Bagheri, has emphasized the strategic importance of the tunnels built by Hamas underneath Gaza. These underground passages have become crucial for the survival of the Islamist militia, challenging Israeli forces and altering the course of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas militants have launched a series of attacks against Israel, including a surprise assault that resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 Israelis and the hostage-taking of more than 220 individuals. In response, Israel has carried out retaliatory bombings, leading to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians.

In an attempt to evade Israeli airstrikes, Hamas has utilized an extensive network of underground tunnels to mobilize its forces, smuggle weapons, infiltrate Israeli territory, and potentially hold hostages. Additionally, they have hidden vital infrastructure beneath schools and hospitals, further complicating Israel’s response amidst the intense fighting.

Bagheri boasts that these tunnels allow motorcycles and cars to pass from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. However, he fails to provide an explanation as to why civilians are not allowed to use them for shelter or to supply essential resources to Gaza.

Regarding Iran’s role, Hamas argues that the tunnels serve to protect its fighters from Israeli airstrikes, placing the responsibility of safeguarding civilians on the United Nations and Israel. The blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007 has left its civilian population in a precarious situation.

The Iranian military leader also suggests that Israel will be hesitant to launch a major ground invasion due to resistance from Hamas. Although Iran continues to deny involvement in the conflict, the abundance of rockets in Gaza serves as evidence. Meanwhile, warnings of food and resource shortages persist.

Other Iranian officials have praised the use of tunnels as a “passive defense” measure, viewing Hamas and other allied militias as “resistance forces” against global imperialism.

Hamas has constructed various types of tunnels, ranging from attack tunnels to smuggling and storage tunnels, beneath the Gaza coastal strip and its borders. These underground passages pose significant challenges for Israeli ground troops and have been likened to a “spider web” or even “Viet Cong times 10” by experts and witnesses.

The conflict persists, and Hamas’s tunnel network remains a vital component shaping the dynamics of the confrontation, presenting significant challenges for both Israel and Gaza’s civilian population.

Additionally, the Israeli military has accused Hamas of using hospitals in Gaza, such as Al Shifa Hospital, as hiding spots for tunnel entry points and as command and control centers. This further complicates the already complex situation.

Given that Israel controls the majority of Gaza’s land borders and restricts air and sea access, the tunnels serve as one of the few avenues for Hamas to bring in weapons, resources, and people. Consequently, the leadership of Hamas in exile benefits economically through taxes on smuggling.

The situation in the region continues to evolve, with the tunnels remaining a critical factor in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Share this: Facebook

X

