(Vatican News Network)The Holy See Press Office held a press conference on 20 October to announce the “Understanding Peter: The Apostle Peter in History, Art and Culture”, which will be held four times in St. Peter’s Basilica from October this year to March next year. (Lectio Petris: The Apostle Peter in History, Arts and Culture) series. This series of activities is jointly organized by St. Peter’s Basilica, the “Garden of the Gentiles” and the “Brothers” Foundation. Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, Emeritus President of the Pontifical Council for Culture, Cardinal Mauro Gambetti, Acting Bishop of Pope Vatican City State and President of St. Peter’s Basilica attended the press conference and introduced the event.

Card Lavasi said: “Peter was an admirable and complex character, and the Gospels also tell of his weakness and human weakness. His experience is divided into different historical moments, which we may call ‘phases’, Like what a faithful person might experience today: vocation, crisis of renunciation, conversion, and eventual restoration.” The cardinal stressed that Peter “was the intermediary between Jewish Christians and the ecclesiastical community of Gentiles who converted to Christ.” . According to St. Paul, Peter “was the first official witness of the resurrection of Christ”. His testimony had an impact on Catholic beliefs and traditions.

Card Gambetti then spoke: “We watch with gratitude and reverence the Chief of the Apostle who crossed the Mediterranean to Rome, to what the poet Tibullus called the ‘Eternal City’, where This testifies to his love for Jesus.”

The first of the series will be held on Tuesday 25 October at 6.30 pm at the Basilica of St. Peter and will be presided over by Cardinal Lavasi on the theme “The life of St. Peter, his followers, tears and martyrdom” . The cardinal will reflect on what the Gospel says about the Apostle Peter and his mission. The event was read by the famous Italian actress Alba Rohrwacher, followed by a string quartet recital from Mozart’s Eucharist (Ave verum corpus) and Handel’s “You Sing to the Lord” (Sing to the Lord), and Marcelo’s Concerto for Oboe and Strings in C minor.

The second event will take place on Tuesday, November 22. During the event, three theologians from Catholicism, Protestantism and Orthodoxy started a discussion on Peter’s primacy on the theme of “On this rock, I will build my church”.

The third event, with the theme “State the Reason for Hope in Our Hearts”, will take place on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. In this activity, an in-depth analysis of the image of St. Peter the Apostle in history and culture will be presented.

The final event, with the theme “Where Are You Going”, will take place on March 7, 2023. At that time, there will be many well-known figures in the cultural circles to meet the image of Peter from the aspects of art, literature and music.

