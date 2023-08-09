Understanding the Gradual Process of Banking Reforms in Cuba: BCC Clarifies Key Questions

Cuba Clarifies Doubts on Banking Changes: A Step Towards Financial Inclusion

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) has addressed the most common concerns of the Cuban population regarding the recent banking reforms through a statement posted on its official website. The BCC emphasized that these changes will be implemented gradually, while emphasizing the need to understand the implications of these measures for the country.

The key objective of these banking reforms is to promote financial inclusion by providing the entire Cuban population with access to various banking and financial services, including payments, savings, and credit. However, merely having a bank account will not suffice.

Under the new regulations, the BCC aims to encourage the usage of payment instruments and electronic channels for all commercial and financial transactions, rather than relying on cash. These payment instruments may include checks, bills of exchange, promissory notes, payment cards, transfers, collection orders, and local letters of credit.

Cuba currently offers several electronic payment channels, such as point of sale (POS) terminals, ATMs, Transfermóvil, Enzona payment gateways, and telephone banking services. These channels provide convenient and secure options for conducting financial transactions.

The BCC also shed light on the concept of coordinating or matrix cards, which serve as a security tool for authentication. A matrix card consists of a combination of letters and numbers arranged in rows and columns. These cards can be obtained from banks and are essential for accessing different electronic payment channels.

Another noteworthy feature highlighted by the BCC is the use of Quick Response (QR) codes. QR codes store encoded information and enable safe, automatic, and swift financial transactions when scanned using smartphones or mobile devices.

Contrary to some concerns, the use of cash will not be entirely eliminated in the purchase and sale of goods and services. The BCC emphasized that its objective is to gradually reduce the reliance on cash, taking into account local economic and technological conditions.

The gradual nature of these reforms is attributed to the fact that some individuals do not possess mobile phones with the necessary capacity for using these electronic payment channels. Therefore, cash will continue to be accepted, and alternative options such as payment cards with POS services will be made available.

Furthermore, the BCC is actively working toward ensuring the availability of ATMs in locations where they are currently absent. Businesses are also encouraged to facilitate electronic payment channels and adopt services like Extra Cash to complement the banking reforms.

The BCC emphasized the numerous advantages of electronic payment channels, including enhanced security, speed, convenience, immediacy, and, in most cases, economic savings due to the bonuses offered by banks and gateways.

The BCC also addressed questions regarding Resolution 111/2023, which primarily applies to state companies, superior organizations of Business Management, budgeted units, cooperatives, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). The resolution imposes a limit of 5,000 pesos for cash operations between economic actors subject to this regulation.

Regarding the thresholds of 80,000 Cuban pesos per operation and 120,000 pesos per month, the BCC clarified that these limits only apply to transactions between natural persons and cash withdrawals from ATMs.

In conclusion, the newly implemented banking measures in Cuba aim to restructure monetary flows within the country. These reforms will be rolled out gradually, taking into consideration the unique regional conditions and technological realities of each locality.