Undertaker took money from widows in Germany | Info

Undertaker Enrik B. (49) was sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding women and taking their money.

Izvor: youtube/MV1 – Heimat moves

The court in Rostock, Germany sentenced Enrik B. (49) to three years and ten months in prison for damaging three women for around 230,000 euros.. The verdict was followed in the hall by numerous businessmen and private individuals who say that Enrico B. defrauded them financially, so it is expected that further court proceedings will follow for other frauds committed by him, reports Feniks magazine. media representatives and spectators who came to see an attractive undertaker who deceived grieving women”.

According to the German media, Enrico B. is an undertaker with an attractive appearance, and he “caught” his victims, i.e. women, at a sensitive moment while they were grieving, and won their trust, and then promised them a future together and then took their money. It’s about fraud in eleven cases, damages of around 230,000 euros and three victims who finally want to see Enrik B. from Rostock in prison.

Rostock: Trial against undertakers – cheated women with sex for money?https://t.co/uw93S99OKlpic.twitter.com/tdC9KBcVFB — Ostsee-Zeitung (@OZlive)May 2, 2023

The victims told the German RTL that they fell for the handsome undertaker’s story. They were all lonely, and he gained their trust. They accused him of deliberately seeking their closeness, of forcing an intimate relationship, of promising a joint future, in order to then financially damage them.. One of the deceived women (63) said that Enrico was a man who pretended to love her, but later robbed her mercilessly.

They both got to know each other better after the death of her husband in 2019, the cremation and everything important about the funeral was taken care of by Enrico B. “It was a really extreme situation. That was a big challenge for me. I was happy when he offered to help me because I had to do everything myself“, said the victim.

(WORLD)