UNE assures that the MP’s investigation is “serious and forceful”, while other parties speak out on the validity of the elections

The National Executive Committee of the National Unity of Hope party (UNE) has released a statement indicating that the investigation by the Public Ministry (MP) is “serious and forceful”, following the MP’s statement that the electoral process should be annulled due to irregularities. The UNE mentions that the investigating entity has presented “reliable evidence that supports the commission of crimes,” which affected the “purity of the electoral event.” The UNE demands that the Supreme Electoral Tribunal resolve the situation in accordance with the law, and also ensures that the election of mayors and party deputies for the period 2024-2028 is guaranteed. Additionally, the statement mentions that time is proving them right as they never accepted the electoral results due to participation against an illegal and illegitimate political party. The other political parties involved in the 2023 General Elections have also spoken out in response to the MP’s call for annulment of the electoral records. The Valor party, Vamos party, Elefante party, Winaq Movement, Cabal party, Podemos party, and VOS party have all released statements or videos expressing their commitment to the rule of law and the constitutional order, as well as their respect for the results established by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal. Some parties have accused the MP of attempting a coup d’état, while others have stated that the situation should be resolved by the Constitutional Court. The UNE states that time is proving them right, as they never accepted the results of the elections and competed against an illegal and illegitimate political party. The parties demand respect for the popular will and the rejection of attempts to undermine the constitutional order. This situation will require resolution, with the UNE and other parties fully committed to ensuring that the will of the people is respected and that the transition and replacement of legitimately elected authorities proceeds as planned.

