Unequal pay in football ~ ukuthamba’s blog

For several years now, the debate on the equality of resources invested between women’s and men’s football has caused a lot of ink to flow, with in particular claims from several figures in women’s football. This debate on equal means in women’s football quickly turned into a much more questionable debate concerning equal pay between male and female players, between feminist propaganda and economic reality, is this debate really relevant?

Equal pay in men’s football

The debate on the wage differences between men’s and women’s football is mostly based on the fact that the only criterion that could explain these differences is a certain sexism or misogyny in the football environment. However, on closer inspection, there are large wage disparities within men’s football. Take for example the 2022-2023 season in the French Ligue 1, the highest paid player in the league is Mbappe of the PSG which touches on average 6 million euros per month. While the average gross salary at AC Ajaccio, which plays in the same league as PSG, is around 20,000 euros gross.

Supporters of AC Ajaccio, the club with the lowest payroll in Ligue 1 © Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

There are no less than seven teams in the same season in Ligue 1 which have an average salary of less than or equal to 50,000 euros gross per month. The differences within one of the 5 major European championships are already enormous if we try to go a little further, we quickly notice that there is no consistency and logic between salaries. In addition, the gaps between the 5 major championships and the rest of the world are very colossal.

As football clubs are private entities, salaries depend on the “size” of the clubs as well as the income they generate, which is linked to ticketing, sponsorship, TV rights, etc. Talking about “equal salaries between the men’s and women’s football” doesn’t make sense or at least is very impertinent because the disparity in salaries in men’s football is so great that averaging these salaries to use as a comparison makes no sense. But let’s dig deeper and tackle other forms of football.

Equal pay between men’s football and other “footballs”

In addition to men’s and women’s football, indoor football or futsal (partly) and beach soccer are also managed worldwide by FIFA. However, the debate on the means or the salary of the professionals of these two other disciplines in relation to those of their counterparts in men’s football at 11 hardly exists in the public space. However, there are very large inequalities in means and income between professional beach soccer players and those in men’s 11-a-side football, the very big salaries in futsal are generally between 10 and 20 thousand euros per month the majority of high-level players earning depending on the club and the country between 2 and 5,000 euros. The wage equality between men’s 11-a-side football and other types of football is very great and this difference has nothing to do with the gender of the participants.

Futsal match between Finland and Spain ©Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The salary difference in football simply obeys an economic and market logic. If the Beach Soccer and futsal clubs had the same TV audiences, the same ticketing, the same sponsorship contracts as Bayern Munich for example, the salaries would be much closer.

Wages in women’s football

To make the comparison more honest, we will take the salaries of the D1 Arkema (the first French women’s division) during the 2022-2023 season; the highest paid player in the league is Marie-Antoinette Katoto of PSG who earns around 50,000 euros gross per month, the 10 highest paid girls in this ranking earn between 25,000 € and 50,000 euros gross per month. These salaries correspond to the salaries of players from several Ligue 1 clubs for men. Obviously the average salary of women’s D1 players is much lower than that of Ligue 1 players (men’s D1), however this comparison is very biased, because there are very high or even non-standard salaries in Ligue 1 which distort enormously this average.

PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto is the highest paid player in Division 1 © Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Moreover, when we take Ajaccio or even the Stade de Reims whose average salary is approximately 33,000 euros gross per month, the question of the profitability or production of the best paid players of D1 compared to those of the Stade of Reims arises easily. More explicitly, does Marie-Antoinette Katoto earn “more” than the average player at Stade de Reims? Especially since the ecosystem of the five major championships is very powerful.

The theory according to which it is necessary to invest in women’s football does not really hold since without the investments already present, it would be difficult for girls to reach as much as players from the biggest championships while these bring in much more (TV rights, Ticketing, …). Reims players for example generally sell many more tickets (in numbers and in revenue) than women’s PSG, for example. There is already a real desire to advance women’s football although it does not pay as much as men’s football at the moment.

The case of selections

It is important to make a separation between the income of football players in club and their income in selection, because the employers of the players are the clubs it is only in club that the players receive a salary, in selection, they often have match bonuses. Selection match bonuses vary according to each federation and in some cases selection bonuses are paid by the Ministry of Sports or state entities. In the case of selections, it is therefore more logical to ask for equal bonuses between male and female selections, because there is no real economic logic in selection, especially when the bonuses are paid by the State.

However, in selections whose bounties are paid by the Federation, the logic is a little different. Indeed, the financial means of these federations come from sponsors who are often linked to the players or the performance of the men’s selections with a few exceptions. But in general, the debate on bonuses between male and female selections or even Beach Soccer and Futsal deserves to be asked.

Brazil’s women’s team at an international tournament ©Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The need to invest in women’s football

Beyond the pointless debate on equal pay between male and female footballers, we must not forget that women’s football lacks support, especially in terms of infrastructure. In addition, many players find it difficult to make a full-time living from their profession, a happy medium should be found to allow young girls to be able to blossom in their passions, especially in certain African, Asian or Caribbean countries where the support for girls is almost non-existent.

This is what I had to share about the false debate on equal pay between male and female players, which is really just another example of the prevailing extremist feminist discourse. This does not detract from the fact that women’s football needs support both in terms of infrastructure and human resources to develop this discipline, but never in comparison with men’s football, because it is almost not the same profession. .