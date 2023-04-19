Unfpa (UN): by June India’s population will exceed that of China

Listen to the audio version of the article

India is set to become the world‘s most populous country by June 2023, surpassing China by nearly three million. This is what emerges in the “State of World Inhabitants Report 2023″, the report on world demography just published by the United Nations Fund for Population (UNFPA). The Agency estimates that India’s population will be 1.4286 billion compared to China‘s 1.4257 billion. The report says eight countries will account for half of projected world population growth by 2050: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.

Although India and China account for more than a third of the estimated international population of 8.045 billion, population growth in both Asian giants has slowed, at a much faster pace in China than in India, the report noted. Last year, China‘s population declined for the first time in six years, a historic change that should mark the beginning of a long period of decline in the number of citizens. India’s annual population growth has averaged 1.2 percent since 2011, compared with 1.7 percent in the previous decade, according to New Delhi government data.